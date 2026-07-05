Balogun was set to miss USA vs Belgium last-16 tie but will now be available as FIFA surprisingly ends his suspension.

In a surprising turnaround, FIFA has suspended the one-match ban on United States’ striker Folarin Balogun, ensuring his availability for the cohost’s World Cup last 16 match against Belgium.

Balogun stepped on the right ankle of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic during the Round of 32 match that USA won 2-0. He received a red card, which also ruled the in-form forward out of USA’s next fixture against Belgium – until FIFA announced its U-turn on Sunday.

“In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” said a FIFA statement.

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a ⁠⁠similar nature and gravity during the probationary ⁠⁠period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

The judicial body has the discretion to ⁠⁠fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.

Shortly after FIFA’s announcement, US President Donald Trump thanked football’s world governing body.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Unsurprisingly, the US football body welcomed FIFA’s decision to allow their leading World Cup goal scorer to play in the crucial knockout match.

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary ⁠⁠Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun ⁠⁠is eligible to compete tomorrow,” US Soccer said in a statement.

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The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in his four matches during the tournament, said on Friday that a yellow card instead of red would have been a fairer penalisation for his action.

“There’s nowhere else to put your leg. It’s going to be unavoidable,” Balogun told reporters at a USA training session.

“So, I’ve seen many different opinions and takes. But, for me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair. It’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward and I have to accept it.”

The Belgium team did not immediately comment on Balogun being available for the game in Seattle on ‌‌Monday.

Balogun has been instrumental in USA’s progression through the tournament and has received the Player of the Match award twice.

He needs one more goal to match Bert Patenaude as the USA men’s player with most goals at a single World Cup. Patenaude achieved the feat in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

Michelle Akers holds the record for the most goals scored by any USA player at a World Cup. She scored a whopping 10 goals during the inaugural version of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991.