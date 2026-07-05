One of the most anticipated knockout matches takes place when Mexico plays England at the Azteca in the round of 16.

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Who: Mexico vs England

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16

Where: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

When: Sunday, July 5, at 6pm (00:00 GMT on Monday)

How to follow: We will have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 21:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

It took two goals on a stormy night in Mexico City to break a 40-year curse of a World Cup knockout win for Mexico. Shortly thereafter, more than a million Mexicans thronged to the streets in celebration, and the excitement level went up a notch further when it was announced that England would be their next opponent at the 2026 World Cup.

A blockbuster round of 16 clash awaits the teams at the iconic Azteca Stadium, the fortress-like home of tournament cohosts Mexico, and the same venue that left England fans in agony in 1986 when Diego Maradona’s famous ‘Hand of God’ goal eliminated The Three Lions from the tournament in a contentious quarterfinal defeat to Argentina.

Come Sunday, as the two sides collide, so will years of history.

Al Jazeera tells you everything about Mexico vs England:

How did Mexico and England reach the round of 16?

Mexico topped Group A with nine points, maintaining a perfect record as they defeated South Africa, South Korea and Czechia. Then, El Tri won a World Cup knockout game for the first time since 1986, beating Ecuador 2-0 in the last-32.

England topped Group L with seven points, winning against Croatia and Panama, and being held to a goalless draw by Ghana. They staged a late 2-1 comeback victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo to squeeze into the last-16.

‘Proper World Cup match’: Altitude and Azteca in focus

The challenge of playing in high altitude, risk of adverse weather and scheduling issues – the build-up to Mexico vs England has been eventful, to say the least.

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Much of the focus has been on how the pitch at the Azteca – sitting 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level – could take English players’ breath away, quite literally.

The ball could travel faster and farther, the players could feel moments of breathlessness, and there is also the little matter of a raucous Mexican crowd, which knows a thing or two about creating an adversarial atmosphere.

Despite the home team advantages, England are relishing the chance to play at the Azteca, the venue of the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals. Forty years later, the venue remains ever present in the minds of several generations of England football fans due to Maradona’s brilliant – albeit highly controversial – performance against The Three Lions in Mexico City.

“I felt straight away that this will be a proper World Cup match for tomorrow,” England manager Thomas Tuchel said in Saturday’s pre-match news conference.

“We knew it before. We are in an iconic place, an iconic stadium. It just catches you straight away once you get in here and see the excitement and see the emotions.”

England entered the World Cup with dreams of ending the country’s 60-year wait for a major title. But after four games, it’s safe to say the English have failed to live up to their Number 4 FIFA world ranking, struggling through the group phase before needing a late miracle in their elimination tie against DR Congo.

For all the buzz around the factors away from the pitch, what could ultimately decide the teams’ fate would be the action on the field – a contest of “11 vs 11”. That’s what Mexico coach Javier Aguirre believes.

“They [England] have major players who play both inside and outside the country,” said Aguirre, whose side is aiming for its first quarterfinal appearance in 40 years.

“They’re pretty powerful, physically speaking, and they’re great players.”

Mexico vs England prediction

The Opta supercomputer gives England a 40.6 percent likelihood of winning in regulation time, while Mexico is at 31.5 percent.

The model estimates a 27.9 percent probability of the game going to extra time and potentially penalties.

What time is Mexico vs England?

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Mexico : TUDN, Canal 9, Canal 5, Las Estrellas, TV AZTECA, Vix (6pm, Central Standard Time)

: TUDN, Canal 9, Canal 5, Las Estrellas, TV AZTECA, Vix (6pm, Central Standard Time) United Kingdom : BBC One, BBC iPlayer (1am on Monday, British Summer Time)

: BBC One, BBC iPlayer (1am on Monday, British Summer Time) USA: FOX, FOX One, Telemundo App, Telemundo Network, Peacock (7pm, Eastern Daylight Time)

To check the TV listings for your country, head to FIFA’s TV listing schedule here.

Who will the winner face in the quarterfinals?

The winner of the Mexico vs England match will face either Brazil or Norway in the quarterfinals in Miami on Saturday, July 11.

Mexico vs England: Head-to-head

This last-16 clash marks only the second time England and Mexico have met in a World Cup contest.

Their first meeting dates back to the 1966 World Cup, when England beat Mexico 2-0 in a group game en route to their only world title to date.

England have won four straight games against Mexico – all of which were friendlies – between 1986 and 2010.

Mexico vs England: Team news

England defenders Jarrell Quansah (ankle) and Reece James (hamstring) are out with injuries.

No injury concerns reported in the Mexico camp.

Mexico’s predicted lineup

(4-3-3): Rangel (goalkeeper); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvardo, Jimenez, Quinones

England’s predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Pickford (goalkeeper); Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane