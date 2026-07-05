Charles Leclerc collects his first victory of the 2026 F1 season after late safety car confusion in the final laps.

Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari their 250th Grand Prix victory on Sunday when he won a gripping British GP at Silverstone, which ended with a safety car as championship leader Kimi Antonelli missed out on a top 10 finish.

Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate and championship rival George Russell came through to take second place, while Lewis Hamilton in the other Ferrari crossed the line in third.

Nine-time Silverstone winner Hamilton was later put under investigation for a yellow flag infringement, having already served a five-second penalty for a false start.

Antonelli, who won the sprint on Saturday, still leads the title race with 179 points, 25 ahead of Russell, with Hamilton a further seven points back in third.

It was Leclerc’s ninth Grand Prix victory – and first since he won the United States GP in Austin in October 2024 – putting him fourth in the championship with 108 points.

“Finally, this one feels particularly good,” said Leclerc over the radio after taking the chequered flag.

“I wish for a bit more normal ending. Hard work paid off, hard times never last, only tough people last.”

Antonelli began on pole but was overtaken by both Ferraris at the start before battling back to make it a dogfight with Leclerc.

On lap 42 of 52, the 19-year-old Italian reported a problem and was forced into the pits.

When he came out he limped on before returning to the pits, where the mechanics removed a brake cooling inlet. It didn’t help him and, combined with a five-second penalty, he could only finish 16th.

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Max Verstappen looked a dead cert for the podium, running a strong third when his Red Bull flew off the track and into the gravel on lap 48 of 52.