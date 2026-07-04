Ticket prices plunge for USA-Belgium World Cup last-16 match
The price for the final 2026 World Cup match in Seattle hit nearly $4,000 but dipped as low as $1,549 on Tuesday.
Ticket prices for the United States’ highly anticipated round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday plunged by more than 30 percent before rebounding slightly early Saturday evening.
The get-in price for the final 2026 World Cup match in Seattle hit nearly $4,000 on June 1, according to ticket-tracking service TicketData.com. After dipping to as low as $1,549 on Tuesday, the get-in price spiked to $2,836 after the USA solidified their spot in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
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However, the get-in price has steadily declined in the days since. It dropped to $1,423 on Saturday afternoon – a 32 percent decrease over the past three days – but the get-in price rebounded to $1,635 at 6pm Eastern Time (23:00 GMT).
That late boost pushed the USA-Belgium game from the fourth-highest get-in price to the second-highest price among the eight round of 16 matches. Mexico’s game against England in Mexico City on Sunday sits at $3,574.
ROUND OF 16 TICKET PRICES*:
- Mexico-England, 7/5 (Houston): $3,574
- USA-Belgium: 7/6 (Seattle): $1,635
- Argentina-Egypt: 7/7 (Atlanta): $1,599
- Brazil-Norway: 7/5 (New Jersey): $1,537
- Portugal-Spain: 7/6 (Dallas): $1,367
- Switzerland-Colombia: $959 (Vancouver): $972
- Paraguay-France: 7/4 (Philadelphia): $914
- Canada-Morocco: 7/4 (Houston): $721
*TicketData.com as of 6 p.m. ET on July 4.
The significant drop in the get-in price for the US-Belgium game is somewhat surprising considering the Red Devils’ base camp is located just 16 kilometres (10 miles) south of Seattle Stadium at the Sounders FC Performance Center. Monday will mark Belgium’s third match in Seattle following a 1-1 draw with Egypt in the group stage and a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal in the round of 32.
Canada was the first team eliminated from the round of 16 with their 3-0 loss to Morocco on Saturday. The get-in price for that match dropped 14 percent from $838 over the final 72 hours.