The World Cup, in case we needed reminding, doesn’t truly get going until the knockout rounds.

No making up for an off day. No second chances. Crank up the intensity. Stale Solbakken apparently got it right – save your starters for the second round.

Seven UEFA teams advanced from the Round of 32, among them Solbakken’s Norway, sufficiently rested after basically conceding Group I to France. Tri-hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States made it three CONCACAF representatives in the Round of 16 for the second time, and the first since 2014 (when it was Costa Rica, Mexico, and the US).

Four South American countries got through: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay.

Paraguay’s methods were un-Solbakken – all-out effort to squeeze through the group stage, followed by a quick turnaround and cross-country fight to meet Germany in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

But La Albirroja had enough left in the tank to become the first team to ever beat Die Mannschaft on penalties at the World Cup.

Les Bleus lead the way

France’s front four – Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe, and Michael Olise – proved unstoppable in the group stage. Furthermore, Bradley Barcola replaced Doue and upped the pace in a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the last 32. Les Bleus’ only problem could be an abundance of attackers.

Can coach Didier Deschamps keep everyone, including Rayan Cherki, happy?

Europeans set standards

Belgium, England, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland joined France and Norway as winners in the Round of 32.

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Belgium and England had to rally against African opposition. The Belgians were 2-0 down against Senegal before Youri Tielemans and Romelu Lukaku sent the match into extra time, with Tielemans’ penalty kick deciding the contest at 3-2.

England was tested by DR Congo before Harry Kane’s goals provided a 2-1 win.

Portugal edged Croatia 2-1, as we learned a chip in the World Cup ball can register a hair’s breadth touch, which a VAR review used to strike off a Croatian equaliser 15-plus minutes into added time.

Demise of traditional World Cup powers

Add Germany to the list of declining World Cup powers, following Italy (who failed to qualify) and Uruguay (out after the group stage).

Until recently, Die Mannschaft looked primed to challenge for a fifth title. Julian Nagelsmann, 38, and a mix of veterans – led by 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – and youngsters looked like they would lead a revival. Instead, Germany shockingly went down to Paraguay on penalty kicks, the first time that has happened in the World Cup, and the first penalty kick loss for Germany since the 1976 Euros.

Jonathan Tah’s header could have done the trick, but goalkeeper interference was detected by a VAR review.

“This is the third elimination in a row, so we are not part of the first-class teams any more,” said Nagelsmann, who has since departed and may be replaced by Jurgen Klopp.

Africans leave their mark

Draws with former champions Spain and Uruguay? Just a warm-up for Cabo Verde, the ultimate underdogs, who took Argentina to extra time before falling, 3-2, due to a 111th-minute Diney Borges own goal.

Though Algeria, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa all went out in the Round of 32, they made the game worth watching.

Maybe a bit of cynical play would have helped. Or some uncompromising defending, which turned out to work for Egypt and Morocco – who knocked out Australia and the Netherlands, respectively.

For all the talk of going on the attack under Mohamed Ouahbi, the Atlas Lions have, so far, stuck to their 2022 defensive guns. An injury-time finish from Issa Diop and penalty-kick stonewalling from Yassine Bounou took them past the Netherlands.

Golden Boot race

Lionel Messi’s surgical touch led to his scoring the opener for Argentina against Cape Verde, upping his goal total to seven.

Meanwhile, after playing creator against Norway, Kylian Mbappe returned to scoring mode with two goals against Sweden. That gives Mbappe, seeking to become the first back-to-back Golden Boot winner, six goals.

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Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane saved their scoring for late – they each have five.

Messi also leads the all-time list, with 20, two more than Mbappe.

Home advantage definitely counts

At least that has been true for Mexico and the US.

El Tri improved a World Cup unbeaten winning streak that dates to 1970 at Estadio Azteca, going into their last 16 clash with England. Mexico, who have also compiled a 360-minute shutout streak, has made it to the “Quinto Partido” (“Fifth Game”) for the first time since 1986, but the expanded field means it remains a match short of the quarterfinals. The downside: There were at least four celebration-related deaths in Mexico.

Before the start of the tournament, there were concerns about the US crowd getting into the spirit. Those have been erased following a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, California. The result could be costly, though, as Folarin Balogun will be suspended after receiving a red card, following a VAR review.

Canada, meanwhile, became the first cohost to take its act on the road, to California and Texas. The Maple Leafs needed a stoppage-time goal from Stephen Eustaquio to edge past South Africa in Los Angeles. Next up is Morocco in Houston.