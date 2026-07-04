Full list of teams in the World Cup’s last-16, who they play for a place in the quarterfinals and match start times.

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The knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters the Round of 16, which begins on Saturday.

Here’s a full list of the teams that have made the cut and their match schedule:

Teams that have qualified for the Round of 16:

Full Round of 16 schedule:

Canada vs Morocco : July 4, Saturday, Houston Stadium – 17:00 GMT

: July 4, Saturday, Houston Stadium – 17:00 GMT Paraguay vs France : July 4, Saturday, Philadelphia Stadium – 21:00 GMT

: July 4, Saturday, Philadelphia Stadium – 21:00 GMT Brazil vs Norway : July 5, Sunday, New York/New Jersey Stadium – 20:00 GMT

: July 5, Sunday, New York/New Jersey Stadium – 20:00 GMT Mexico vs England : July 5, Sunday, Mexico City Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Monday

: July 5, Sunday, Mexico City Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Monday Portugal vs Spain : July 6, Monday, Dallas Stadium – 19:00 GMT

: July 6, Monday, Dallas Stadium – 19:00 GMT USA vs Belgium : July 6, Monday, Seattle Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Tuesday

: July 6, Monday, Seattle Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Tuesday Argentina vs Egypt: July 7, Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium – 16:00 GMT

July 7, Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium – 16:00 GMT Switzerland vs Colombia: July 7, Tuesday, BC Place Vancouver – 20:00 GMT