World Cup 2026 post label
Sport|World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup: Round of 16 match schedule and which teams qualified

Full list of teams in the World Cup’s last-16, who they play for a place in the quarterfinals and match start times.

Save

England's forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 match football between England and the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 1, 2026.
Harry Kane's England face cohosts Mexico in a blockbuster clash at the iconic Azteca Stadium in the last-16 [File: AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 4 Jul 2026

The knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters the Round of 16, which begins on Saturday.

Here’s a full list of the teams that have made the cut and their match schedule:

Teams that have qualified for the Round of 16:

  1. Canada (defeated South Africa 1-0)
  2. Brazil (defeated Japan 2-1)
  3. Paraguay (defeated Germany 4-3 on penalties)
  4. Morocco (defeated the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties)
  5. Norway (defeated Ivory Coast 2-1)
  6. France (defeated Sweden 3-0)
  7. Mexico (defeated Ecuador 2-0)
  8. England (defeated Dr Congo 2-1)
  9. Belgium (defeated Senegal 3-2)
  10. USA (defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0)
  11. Spain (defeated Austria 3-0)
  12. Portugal (defeated Croatia 2-1)
  13. Switzerland (defeated Algeria 2-0)
  14. Egypt (defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties)
  15. Argentina (defeated Cape Verde 3-2)
  16. Colombia (defeated Ghana 1-0)
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Argentina and Cape Verde
Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his seventh goal of the tournament. He’s the leading contender for the Golden Boot [Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP]

 

Full Round of 16 schedule:

  • Canada vs Morocco: July 4, Saturday, Houston Stadium – 17:00 GMT
  • Paraguay vs France: July 4, Saturday, Philadelphia Stadium – 21:00 GMT
  • Brazil vs Norway: July 5, Sunday, New York/New Jersey Stadium – 20:00 GMT
  • Mexico vs England: July 5, Sunday, Mexico City Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Monday
  • Portugal vs Spain: July 6, Monday, Dallas Stadium – 19:00 GMT
  • USA vs Belgium: July 6, Monday, Seattle Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Tuesday
  • Argentina vs Egypt: July 7, Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium – 16:00 GMT
  • Switzerland vs Colombia: July 7, Tuesday, BC Place Vancouver – 20:00 GMT
Advertisement

Advertisement