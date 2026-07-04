FIFA World Cup: Round of 16 match schedule and which teams qualified
Full list of teams in the World Cup’s last-16, who they play for a place in the quarterfinals and match start times.
Published On 4 Jul 2026
The knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters the Round of 16, which begins on Saturday.
Here’s a full list of the teams that have made the cut and their match schedule:
Teams that have qualified for the Round of 16:
- Canada (defeated South Africa 1-0)
- Brazil (defeated Japan 2-1)
- Paraguay (defeated Germany 4-3 on penalties)
- Morocco (defeated the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties)
- Norway (defeated Ivory Coast 2-1)
- France (defeated Sweden 3-0)
- Mexico (defeated Ecuador 2-0)
- England (defeated Dr Congo 2-1)
- Belgium (defeated Senegal 3-2)
- USA (defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0)
- Spain (defeated Austria 3-0)
- Portugal (defeated Croatia 2-1)
- Switzerland (defeated Algeria 2-0)
- Egypt (defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties)
- Argentina (defeated Cape Verde 3-2)
- Colombia (defeated Ghana 1-0)
Full Round of 16 schedule:
- Canada vs Morocco: July 4, Saturday, Houston Stadium – 17:00 GMT
- Paraguay vs France: July 4, Saturday, Philadelphia Stadium – 21:00 GMT
- Brazil vs Norway: July 5, Sunday, New York/New Jersey Stadium – 20:00 GMT
- Mexico vs England: July 5, Sunday, Mexico City Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Monday
- Portugal vs Spain: July 6, Monday, Dallas Stadium – 19:00 GMT
- USA vs Belgium: July 6, Monday, Seattle Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Tuesday
- Argentina vs Egypt: July 7, Tuesday, Atlanta Stadium – 16:00 GMT
- Switzerland vs Colombia: July 7, Tuesday, BC Place Vancouver – 20:00 GMT
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