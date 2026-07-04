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England vs Mexico World Cup knockout match to go ahead as scheduled

No decision was ever made to reschedule kickoff time of 6pm local time in Mexico City, sources tell Al Jazeera.

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FILE - Azteca Stadium sits in Mexico City, 100 days before the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA soccer World Cup, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Combined with the stadium's altitude of about 2,200 metres, an earlier start would have placed an even greater physical premium on energy management [File: Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 4 Jul 2026

Mexico’s knockout match against England will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday and kick off at 6pm local time (00:00 GMT on Sunday), sources told Al Jazeera after media reports suggested the match could be rescheduled.

Several media outlets reported on Friday that the fixture could face rescheduling to avoid inclement weather, but the move was not confirmed by FIFA.

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“No decision was ever made to reschedule kickoff time,” sources told Al Jazeera, confirming that action at the iconic open-air Estadio Azteca will go ahead as scheduled.

Mexican media reported that the match would kick off at noon local time (18:00 GMT), rather than its originally scheduled 6pm start.

Any change to that fixture would, in turn, have affected the timing of Brazil’s match against Norway in New York, which was scheduled for 4pm local time (20:00 GMT).

Mexico’s last-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain.

If the change to the Mexico-England game had gone ahead, it could have transformed playing conditions. Instead of the relative cool of an evening kickoff, the teams could have faced the strongest sunshine and highest temperatures of the day in Mexico City.

Forecasts for Sunday point to temperatures of about 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) at midday under a high UV index, even if the capital’s altitude keeps conditions cooler than many other World Cup venues.

epa13029469 South African players during a pitch inspection at the Mexico City Stadium, also known as the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 June 2026. The South African team inspected the pitch one day before the 2026 World Cup opening match against host country Mexico. EPA/ISAAC ESQUIVEL
It was reported earlier that FIFA was considering changing the kickoff times of two World Cup last-16 matches on Sunday as severe weather, including a risk of flooding, in Mexico City threatened to disrupt the schedule [Isaac Esquivel/ EPA]

Greater physical challenge

Combined with the stadium’s altitude of about 2,200 metres, an earlier start would have placed an even greater physical premium on energy management.

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Sports medicine experts say the thinner air reduces oxygen availability, accelerating fatigue and making repeated high-intensity sprints more difficult for players who are not acclimatised.

Mexico, who have played three of their four 2026 World Cup matches at the Azteca so far and are accustomed to living and training at altitude, could benefit from the switch.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has already acknowledged the hosts hold “a huge advantage”, saying his side do not have enough time to adapt physiologically before the knockout tie.

England forward Marcus Rashford said the team would be ready whatever the circumstances, when asked about reports of a time change.

“I think for us it’s the same, you know, how we prepare for the game,” he told reporters in Kansas City. “It has to remain the same. We have to be focused; we have to be ready for anything, and I think it’s one strength of the group and everyone, including the players and the staff.

“We’re ready for whatever challenges get thrown at us, so … obviously, it’s not ideal, but also it doesn’t matter.”

England midfielder Morgan Rogers added: “I don’t think it really affects us. I think we’ll be ready regardless of the time; earlier probably the better, because you want to play it.

“So, yeah, we’re looking forward to whatever the time is, and we’ll be ready.”

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JULY 3: Morgan Rodgers #17 of England speaks to the media during a press conference at Swope Soccer Village on July 3, 2026 in Kansas City, MO. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kyle Rivas / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Morgan Rogers of England speaks to the media during a news conference at Swope Soccer Village on July 3, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri [Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/AFP]

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