Egypt coach dedicates World Cup win to Palestine as Gaza celebrates

Fans in Gaza celebrated Egypt’s win at match screenings held against the backdrop of bombed buildings.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has dedicated his team’s World Cup knockout win over Australia to the people of Palestine, who joined the rest of the Arab world in celebrating the historic victory through the night.

Egypt held their nerve to beat Australia 4-2 on penalties and secure their first World Cup knockout victory following a 1-1 draw after extra time in a cagey round of 32 match at Dallas Stadium on Friday.

Hossam Abdelmaguid rolled in the winning spot-kick after Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed from 12 yards for the Australians, sending Egypt into a last-16 clash with Argentina or Cape Verde.

Emam Ashour had given Egypt the lead with a 13th-minute header before an own goal by Mohamed Hany 10 minutes into the second half levelled the scores.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hassan said: “May God grant them [the Palestinians] victory, may God have mercy on their martyrs.

“I’m saying to them: I’m dedicating this victory to the Egyptian people and Palestinian people, those kind and honourable people.”

Hassan carried both the Egyptian and Palestinian flags onto the pitch following the victory, which was the country’s first win in its first-ever World Cup knockout game, as the team collectively bent down on the ground in prostration.

Several Palestinian football fans took to social media to express their shared joy with Egypt.

“For the first time, I’m following the World Cup with this much excitement,” Gaza-based Tamer Nahed wrote on X.

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“I was so happy to see Egypt win a little while ago, but the most beautiful sight was here … thousands of people came out of their tents and from among their destroyed homes to watch the match.

“Faces lit up with smiles, cheers filled the air, and it felt as if everyone had decided to give themselves a moment of life despite everything surrounding them,” he wrote.

Social media footage from the besieged strip showed people gathered at a match screening against the backdrop of bombed buildings and makeshift tents, some smiling and holding up Egypt flags that many children had painted on their faces.

Translation: People of Gaza following the match amid the rubble.

Translation: Gaza’s joy at Egypt’s national team victory.

Hours before Egypt’s victory, members of the team were involved in an altercation with police officers that went viral on social media.

The Egypt national team said a Dallas police officer pushed their director, Ibrahim Hassan, and player Trezeguet as the two were attempting to take a photo with a fan at the team hotel on Friday.

The Dallas Police Department clarified that the situation had been resolved at the scene.