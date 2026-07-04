Miami, United States – When Prieto Fernandes first arrived in the United States 40 years ago, he found that hardly anyone had heard of his home country, Cape Verde, and even fewer could locate it on the map.

On Friday, the 65-year-old exited Miami Stadium wearing a look of pride and a Cape Verde replica shirt shortly after his team left an indelible mark on the World Cup despite their heartbreaking 3-2 defeat on extra time to reigning world champions Argentina.

“Now, the whole world knows about Cabo Verde – that’s how you pronounce it, not Cape Verde,” he said using the country’s Portuguese name, with a satisfied smile and a glint in his eyes.

“We do everything with a big heart and it’s there for everyone to see.”

Fernandez and his family walked out with their heads held high as they received congratulatory messages and handshakes from other fans passing them by.

Despite its elimination in the Round of 32, the debutant team’s journey from near obscurity to becoming the darlings of the World Cup has made their supporters proud.

“I can’t describe how big this moment is,” said Fernandes’s wife, 60-year-old Elizabeth Fernandes, shaking her head.

Located on the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of Africa, Cape Verde is made up of 10 volcanic islands known for their white sandy beaches and clear waters.

The archipelago is home to about 500,000 people, while its global diaspora community counts a few hundred thousand as members. The late and Grammy Award-winning singer Cesaria Evora is Cape Verde’s most famous musician internationally, widely credited for introducing the country’s morna style of music to the world.

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The historic World Cup qualification last year of the Blue Sharks – as the team is nicknamed – coincided with Cape Verde’s 50th anniversary of independence from Portugal.

Cape Verde entered the football tournament ranked 64th in the world – and with an element of mystery surrounding their squad.

But mainstream football fans first took notice when Cape Verde held European champions Spain to a goalless draw on their group’s World Cup opener on June 15. Goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, stole the limelight with seven crucial saves and shot to instant stardom, becoming a social media celebrity with more than 20 million followers.

The team then drew 2-2 with inaugural World Cup champions Uruguay, raising hopes of a last-32 qualification. In their final group game against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde played out another goalless draw, and the result was enough to see them qualify for the knockout rounds and kick off wild celebrations back home.

“To face incredible teams such as Spain, Uruguay and Argentina, who have won multiple World Cups between them, and perform so well in their first World Cup showed the character of the team,” said Jessica Fernandes, who grew up in the US but visits Cape Verde often.

“The entire culture in Cape Verde is centred around football,” added Jessica, who played as a forward in college. “So it was a beautiful sight to see the team qualify for the World Cup, but what they have achieved with their performances has been incredible.”

Nearby, fellow Cape Verde fan Doreys Vega was equally ecstatic.

Like most other Cape Verdean fans based in the US, the team’s stunning run at the World Cup has given the 33-year-old Florida resident a sense of belonging on the big stage while her country of birth hosts the tournament.

“I love what the team has done for our country,” said Vega, a lawyer who traces her origin to Cape Verde’s Fogo island.

While Cape Verde were knocked out by the defending champions, who are ranked second in the world, Vega said the team’s performance shut down those who predicted an easy, big win for Argentina.

“People doubted us,” said Vega. “They told us we had a 1 percent chance of winning but we matched Lionel Messi’s team.”

With interest in the country now on the rise, Vega spoke passionately about Cape Verde’s rich culture despite its small size. She said many people are looking up the country’s most famous dish, cachupa.

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“It’s a mixture of corn and beans, which is cooked like a stew and can be eaten at any meal time,” she said.

“I like having it in the morning with some eggs,” said Vega, adding that the people back home would probably have it for breakfast as well after staying awake to watch their team in the World Cup knockouts.

“There will be lots of celebrations taking place back home after this unbelievable run,” she said.

But the scenes of joy would not be confined to the tiny island nation.

“We’re taking over Florida tonight,” Vega said in a voice gone hoarse from cheering on her team.

“I’m not sure where I’ll be but wherever it is, I’ll be representing Cape Verde with my outfit. We lit up the World Cup for three weeks and now it’s time to light up Florida.”