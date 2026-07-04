As the tournament enters the second knockout phase, there are several blockbuster matchups led by Spain-Portugal.

The business end of the FIFA World Cup begins on Saturday with the last-16 teams remaining in the tournament fighting it out for quarterfinal spots.

Over the next four days (July 4-7), there are several huge matchups between some of the greatest teams from around the globe.

Here is Al Jazeera’s guide to the best matches to watch in the Round of 16.

Canada vs Morocco

July 4, Saturday, Houston Stadium – 17:00 GMT

Canada’s best chance against Morocco might have been to recruit Yassine Bounou. Former coach Benito Floro tried, but was turned down by Bounou, who spent the first three years of his life in Montreal.

The last time the Canadians tried to get past Bounou, they lost 2-1 and were eliminated in the group stage in Qatar. Now, Canada should be more confident after their first two World Cup wins.

The Maple Leafs will attack through Tajon Buchanan on the right wing, and Alphonso Davies, moving up from left back. Davies (hamstring) returned in the group stage match against South Africa, his first action since playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals.

Jesse Marsch, Canada’s US-born coach, has juggled the midfield, with Nathan-Dylan Saliba replacing Ismael Kone, who sustained a broken leg against Qatar.

Morocco’s reload has failed to ignite offensively, but they know Bounou is there to bail them out – all the Atlas Lions have to do is get to a penalty shootout. The winner probably gets France in the quarterfinals.

France vs Paraguay

July 4, Saturday, Philadelphia Stadium – 21:00 GMT

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The Guaranies have surprised, but if Les Bleus know their history, that will not be the case in this game.

In 1958, France trailed against Paraguay in the second half, before rallying for a 7-3 win. In 1998, it took an extra-time goal from Laurent Blanc for them to advance against La Albirroja.

Now, though, France is simply sprinting past everyone. Sure, Paraguay stifled Germany’s attack. But Gustavo Gomez and company will find it difficult keeping up with Kylian Mbappe.

The French will dent the defence through the middle, via the playmaking of Michael Olise and Adrien Rabiot. Wingers will provide width. Olise, Rabiot and, possibly, Theo Hernandez will fire away from distance.

Brazil vs Norway

July 5, Sunday, New York/New Jersey Stadium – 20:00 GMT

Being a team that has a winning head-to-head record against Brazil is a rarity. Only three teams hold that status – Netherlands, Hungary and Norway. The last have the biggest boast, having never lost to Brazil (W2, D2).

Brazilians, though, have long been anticipating this rematch of a controversial 1998 World Cup group-stage defeat, when the Norwegians were awarded a late penalty kick.

US referee Esse Baharmast correctly detected a foul, leading to Kjetil Rekdal’s penalty in a 2-1 decision. Brazil took the group, while the Landslaget’s win meant they finished ahead of Morocco to progress in second spot.

That was the last time Norway competed in the finals – they were defeated by Italy in the first knockout round – and the only other time it advanced to the elimination rounds.

Brazil has been looking for a spark, and found one with Endrick coming off the bench against Japan. Endrick will be dwarfed by the Norwegians but could play a key role.

Mexico vs England

July 5, Sunday, Mexico City Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Monday

Altitude versus attitude, according to former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio. Mexico City’s 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) of elevation, combined with El Tri’s fast-paced attack, can leave opponents gasping for air.

So far, Mexico has compiled a 4-0-0 record (8-0 goal differential) playing in Guadalajara and Mexico City.

El Tri’s possession tactics set the tone, and the forward combination of Raul Jimenez and Colombia-born Julian Quinones is clicking.

Against Mexico, England has compiled a 6W-2L-1D record (including a 2-0 victory at Wembley in the 1966 World Cup).

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The Three Lions haven’t won in Mexico City (0-2-1), but, then, they didn’t have Harry Kane – and their one defeat at the venue required the Hand of God moment from Diego Maradona to propel Argentina on their way.

Thomas Tuchel hoped to minimise the effects of elevation by arriving close to kickoff, while FIFA were considering moving the start time to avoid possible storms. In any case, the winner meets Brazil or Norway.

USA vs Belgium

July 6, Monday, Seattle Stadium – 00:00 GMT on Tuesday

Maybe, USA is for real, after all.

It will have to be resourceful, after losing Folarin Balogun to suspension while eliminating Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2-0, the first US World Cup win over a UEFA opponent since 2002.

Striker depth is thin, and Mauricio Pochettino has only two to choose from – Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright.

The Belgians showed they can improvise in overcoming a two-goal deficit against Senegal, as manager Rudi Garcia made one of the World Cup’s all-time boldest tactical adjustments.

Garcia replaced Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku with Dodi Lukibakyo and holding midfielder Nicolas Raskin, and the offence got untracked, though not until the 86th minute.

Belgium, a country the size of the state of Massachusetts, has won six successive times against USA since the teams’ World Cup debut in 1930. USA are motivated to end that streak. The winner meets Portugal or Spain.

Portugal vs Spain

Portugal vs Spain: July 6, Monday, Dallas Stadium – 19:00 GMT

Among the reasons Portugal hired Roberto Martinez was for this moment.

Martinez appeared to be getting the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo. But when it came time to make a move, Martinez substituted Ronaldo – after already hauling off Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha – as Portugal produced a late winner against Croatia.

La Roja’s attack is getting traction, thanks to Dani Olmo driving the midfield, Lamine Yamal finding his footing and Mikel Oyarzabal’s finishing touch.

Spain blanked Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, 1-0, on the way to winning the 2010 World Cup. Ronaldo retaliated with a hat trick in a 3-3 draw in 2018.