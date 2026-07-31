Chelsea fined $13.5m for FA breaches, avoid Premier League points deduction

Chelsea rule breaches that lead to action were self-reported following takeover by Todd ⁠Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

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Chelsea have been ‌‌fined £10m ($13.41m) by the English Football Association (FA) after admitting to multiple ⁠⁠historical breaches ⁠⁠of regulations, the governing body has said.

The breaches were self-reported by Chelsea following their takeover by US investor Todd ⁠⁠Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in May 2022.

The Premier League club avoided a points deduction after successfully appealing part of the original ⁠⁠punishment. However, Chelsea will face a suspended two-window registration ban through to June 30, 2027.

After reviewing the case, an independent Regulatory Commission initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction, but that sanction was later set aside on appeal.

“Chelsea ‌‌FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10m ($13.41m) fine,” Friday’s FA statement said.

“The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal ⁠⁠and set aside this sanction following a further hearing.”

Rule ⁠⁠breaches included of regulations relating to third-party investments and on working with intermediaries, among others.

The £10m ($13.41m) fine was not subject to appeal, with the FA adding that the full ⁠⁠amount will be directed towards grassroots football initiatives.

“In 2022, the club self-reported potential historical rule breaches to ⁠⁠all applicable regulators,” Chelsea said in a statement.

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“Following ⁠⁠that report, it has worked openly and transparently with all regulators, including voluntarily and proactively disclosing many thousands of documents.”

The latest sanction follows other financial penalties imposed on Chelsea for ‌‌historical regulatory violations.

In March, the club was fined a record £10.75m ($14.4m) for breaches of Premier League regulations.

Chelsea were also handed a one-year first-team ‌‌transfer ‌‌ban, suspended for two years, along with an immediate nine-month ban on academy player transfers.

The West London club have lifted the English top flight trophy on six occasions, but not since 2017, and have won the UEFA Champions League twice, in 2012 and 2021.