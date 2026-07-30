Storm apologize after co-owner berates teen girls for support of Cunningham

The Seattle Storm has issued an apology statement, one day after one of their co-owners verbally accosted two teenage female fans ⁠with expletives because they ⁠were holding signs supporting the views of Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham during a home game against the Fever.

The teenagers each had a sign, one saying “Thank You Sophie ⁠for speaking up for girls!” Cunningham recently went to bat for the protection of women’s sports and keeping them female only.

Independent journalist Brandi Kruse reported that minority owner Celeste Keaton told the girls ⁠they were “f—ing insane”.

“We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night’s game,” Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an ‌inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect.”

Kruse told Fox News that the scene included Seattle players making thumbs-down gestures to the girls. Some fans also made their opinions known.

“Some of the fans were relentlessly booing at them,” Kruse told Fox News. “And I kind of turned around and said, ‘Look, they’re just teenage girls.'”

Last year, a New York Times poll suggested that 79% of Americans don’t want men playing in women’s sports.

The issue was recently ⁠in the news when the Supreme Court issued a ruling in June ⁠that states can ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports.

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During a recent interview with ESPN, Cunningham weighed in about women’s sports, emphasising girls should never have to compete with biological men.

“I got a lot of ⁠negative feedback about me hating trans,” Cunningham told ESPN. “And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’

“I think that I am here to extend love. ⁠But I also think with that love is truth, being ⁠honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Cunningham received a mix of cheers and jeers during Wednesday’s game, which was won 105-95 by ‌the Fever. There was a rally outside the arena before the game, where proponents of women’s sports had signs thanking Cunningham for speaking up for girls and women. Pro-transgender activists were also on the scene.

The Fever did not allow Cunningham to face questions after the game. She made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.

The Storm (6-24) lost their seventh straight game and own the worst record in the league.