Eddie Howe has left Newcastle on the eve of Premier League season, with Matthias Jaissle touted as new manager.

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Newcastle ⁠United manager ⁠Eddie Howe has stepped down from his role at the English Premier League – only four weeks before the new season kicks off.

The 48-year-old leaves with immediate effect after five years in charge, having guided Newcastle ⁠to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years with the League Cup title in 2025.

He also led the club to Champions League qualification ‌in 2023 and 2025.

The Premier League club has yet to make the announcement official, but it is understood that Thursday’s decision followed discussions between Howe and Newcastle’s hierarchy over the last 48 hours.

Several British media outlets reported that Howe informed ⁠the club of his desire ⁠to take a break from the managerial role.

His exit follows a disappointing campaign in which Newcastle finished 12th in the ⁠Premier League after suffering 17 defeats in 38 matches. His final game ⁠in charge was a 4-1 ⁠pre-season loss to Bristol City on Wednesday.

Matthias Jaissle lined up for switch to Newcastle from Al-Ahli

German coach Matthias Jaissle, currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, ‌has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Howe.

Al-Ahli and ‌Newcastle ‌are both owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Jaissle’s playing career as a central defender, which included appearances for the German Under-21 side, saw him help Hoffenheim to two promotions to reach Germany’s top flight, the Bundesliga.

The 38-year-old spent two seasons in charge of Red Bull Salzburg before joining Al-Ahli in 2023.

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Howe’s Premier League stock had moved up and to the right

Howe had been linked to both the England national team job and the role of manager of Manchester United in recent years, following the stability he brought to Newcastle in the top half of the Premier League.

The former Bournemouth and Portsmouth defender made his managerial name with the former before switching to Newcastle.

His final game in charge of the Magpies was a 4-1 defeat in a preseason friendly at second-tier English Championship club Bristol City.

Newcastle await Liverpool for uncertain Premier League start

Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign with a home game against Liverpool on Sunday, August 23.

The Magpies finish off their preseason with friendlies against Valencia, Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and then Strasbourg, seven days before their season opener at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have left during this transfer window, and there is speculation captain Bruno Guimaraes could follow.

Last year, Newcastle sold top scorer Alexander Isak, finished the season in 12th and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Despite being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2021, Newcastle has not been able to emulate the Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City or Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain and become a dominant force in European football.