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Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to reach World Cup Round of 16 in style

Switzerland remain unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup and will face either Colombia or Ghana in the next game.

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Switzerland v Algeria - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - July 2, 2026 Switzerland players celebrate after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Simon Fearn
Switzerland players celebrate after reaching the World Cup last-16 [Simon Fearn/Imagn Images via Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 3 Jul 2026

Switzerland ‌striker Breel Embolo struck early and winger Dan Ndoye added a second as their side ⁠cruised to a 2-0 ⁠win over Algeria on Thursday and into the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup, where they will meet Colombia or Ghana back in Vancouver next week.

Murat Yakin’s Swiss ⁠side put on a tactical masterclass, shifting formations and laying traps for Algeria before hitting them with two sucker-punch goals that decided a contest short on excitement, but full of intrigue and nuance.

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Pitted ⁠against a familiar foe in Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic, who had seven years at the helm of Switzerland between 2014 and 2021, Yakin set his team up to absorb early pressure and strike on the break, and that is exactly what they did.

Their opener was as simple as it was effective.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JULY 02: Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Switzerland and Algeria at BC Place Vancouver on July 02, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Fran Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Fran Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates scoring his first goal of the tournament [Fran Santiago/Getty Images via AFP]

The Swiss won ‌the ball in their own half and sent 20-year-old Johan Manzambi off down the left on the counter, and he squared for Embolo to steer the ball into the net from close range in the 10th minute.

The lead secured, Switzerland shifted to a five-man midfield out of possession, snuffing out the space and challenging the Algerians to play through them, but Petkovic’s charges struggled to break their opponents down.

Algeria’s best chance came in first-half stoppage time when Ibrahim Maza dragged ⁠a snap shot wide of the near post, one of the few efforts ⁠on goal they managed in the game.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Switzerland v Algeria - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - July 2, 2026 Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Lee Smith
Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring their second goal [Lee Smith/Reuters]

The Swiss struck again almost immediately after the break, attacking down the right before a half-hearted clearance from Rafik Belghali ended up at the feet of Ndoye, and the winger placed his shot beyond the ⁠dive of goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

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Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez could have pulled a goal back moments later, but he fired straight at a defender from ⁠a central position, summing up a frustrating evening for the Algerians.

With Granit Xhaka steering Switzerland’s defensive shape, they reverted to their original game plan of ceding possession and launching lightning-fast counterattacks, but the Algerians were wary of committing players forward, lest they concede again.

Despite the sellout crowd at BC Place, the last 15 ‌minutes were played in virtual silence, only broken by cheers and then groans as Swiss substitute Fabian Rieder somehow contrived to miss with the goal at his mercy, scuffing his shot back across ‌goal ‌where a grateful Zidane was able to avert the danger.

Fortunately for Switzerland, it had no bearing on the outcome as they celebrated moving into a last-16 clash on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Switzerland v Algeria - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - July 2, 2026 Algeria's Riyad Mahrez looks dejected after the second goal scored by Switzerland's Dan Ndoye IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Anne-Marie Sorvin
Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez looks dejected after the second goal scored by Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye [Anne-Marie Sorvin/Imagn Images via Reuters]

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