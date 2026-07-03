Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to reach World Cup Round of 16 in style
Switzerland remain unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup and will face either Colombia or Ghana in the next game.
Published On 3 Jul 2026
Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye scored goals in each half as Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0, advancing to the FIFA World Cup‘s Round of 16 on Thursday in Vancouver, Canada.
Embolo gave Switzerland the lead in the 10th minute before Ndoye doubled their advantage a minute into the second half.
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The result maintained Switzerland’s unbeaten record at the tournament, following two wins and a draw in the first round, where they finished top of Group B.
Switzerland will face either Colombia or Ghana on Tuesday at the same venue, aiming to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in their history.
More to follow …