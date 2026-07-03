Nagelsmann quits as Germany coach after early World Cup 2026 exit

Nagelsmann’s departure leaves the door open for former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to take over, if he wants the job.

Germany coach Julian ⁠Nagelsmann ⁠has been asked to step down after the ⁠team’s early World Cup exit, the country’s ⁠football association DFB announced on Friday, saying the 38-year-old had agreed to ‌go following talks with senior officials.

Nagelsmann, who was under contract until the 2028 European Championship, leaves his position four days after Germany were stunned by Paraguay, losing 4-3 on penalties in one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup knockouts.

“The German Football Association expressly thanks Julian Nagelsmann for his work since ⁠September 2023,” DFB President Bernd ‌Neuendorf said in a statement.

“He ⁠is characterised by a high-level of commitment and extraordinary ⁠ambition. Julian Nagelsmann is also ⁠an extremely responsible ⁠and sincere person whom we all value.”

German tabloid Bild reported that Nagelsmann took part in a three-hour meeting at DFB headquarters in Frankfurt on Thursday in which he was reportedly offered a seven-million-euro ($8m) severance package, approximately one year’s salary, to leave the position.

Germany’s poor World Cup record

Nagelsmann becomes just the second national coach in German history to be forced to step down after predecessor Hansi Flick suffered the same fate in 2023.

“The decision was anything but easy for me,” Nagelsmann said in a statement.

“My top priority has always been the success of the team. After such a bitter disappointment, it deserves the chance of a new beginning.”

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“I am sorry and hurt from the bottom of my heart that we disappointed you and couldn’t give you any more football nights at this World Cup,” Nagelsmann added, apologising to fans.

Germany’s defeat by Paraguay in Boston marked a third successive ⁠World Cup flop. The four-time World Cup winners suffered exits at the group stage at Russia 2018 and in Qatar four years ago.

They have not won a knockout match or kept a clean sheet at the tournament since the 2014 final, a 1-0 win over Argentina in Brazil.

Klopp ‘in talks’ for Germany job

Nagelsmann’s departure leaves the door open for former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the federation’s preferred candidate, to take over.

The DFB said discussions would begin with Klopp, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, who has said he is “fundamentally willing” to take over as Germany coach.

Klopp, who left Liverpool in 2024 after a hugely successful stay during which he won the Champions League and Premier League, is currently Red Bull’s global head of football but reportedly has a release clause that would allow him to take the Germany job.

The 59-year-old remains hugely popular in Germany and has been engaged as a pundit on German TV throughout coverage of the World Cup.