Three final Round of 16 spots up for grabs as Argentina, Australia, Cape Verde, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana are in action.

The final day of the World Cup Round of 32 takes place on Friday, with three more spots in the Round of 16 still to be decided.

Australia face Egypt in the day’s closest matchup, before defending champions Argentina take on World Cup newcomers Cape Verde. Colombia then play Ghana in the final game of the day.

Spain, Portugal and Switzerland all booked their places in the Round of 16 on Thursday, leaving just three more teams to complete the knockout bracket.

Here is what we know:

What is Friday’s schedule?

Australia vs Egypt (1pm/18:00 GMT) at Dallas Stadium.

(1pm/18:00 GMT) at Dallas Stadium. Argentina vs Cape Verde (6pm/22:00 GMT) at Miami Stadium, Florida.

(6pm/22:00 GMT) at Miami Stadium, Florida. Colombia vs Ghana (8:30pm/01:30 GMT on Saturday) at Kansas City Stadium, Missouri.

What are the predictions for Australia vs Egypt?

Australia and Egypt have met only twice before at senior level, with one win each. The Socceroos edged their first meeting 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw at the 1987 President’s Cup, before Egypt won their most recent encounter 3-0 in a 2010 friendly.

The Opta supercomputer expects a tight contest. Across 25,000 pre-match simulations, Egypt had a slight edge, winning 38.6 percent of the time, compared with Australia’s 30.4 percent.

A draw after 90 minutes was almost as likely, occurring in 31 percent of simulations.

That makes this the closest tie of the Round of 32, with Egypt given a 54 percent chance of reaching the next round, just ahead of Australia at 46 percent.

What are the predictions for Argentina vs Cape Verde?

This will be the first-ever meeting between Argentina and Cape Verde. The defending champions have an excellent record against African opposition at the World Cup, winning each of their last seven such matches since a surprise 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the opening game of the 1990 tournament.

Advertisement

Cape Verde are also making history. They have become just the third nation to face the reigning World Cup champions in the knockout stage during their tournament debut, following Norway against Italy in 1938 and Ghana against Brazil in 2006.

The Opta supercomputer makes Argentina overwhelming favourites to progress. Across 25,000 pre-match simulations, Lionel Scaloni’s side won in normal time 81.0 percent of the time.

Cape Verde were given just a 6.8 percent chance of an upset victory, while 12.3 percent of simulations ended level after 90 minutes.

What are the predictions for Colombia vs Ghana?

This will be the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Ghana, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line.

Colombia have enjoyed recent success against African opposition at the World Cup, winning each of their last four such matches, including a 1-0 victory over DR Congo in the group stage of this tournament. Notably, all four wins have come by a single-goal margin.

Ghana, meanwhile, are still searching for their first World Cup victory over South American opposition. The Black Stars have lost all three previous meetings, falling to Brazil in 2006 and Uruguay in 2022.

The Opta supercomputer makes Colombia clear favourites to advance. Across 25,000 pre-match simulations, Nestor Lorenzo’s side won in normal time 64.8 percent of the time.

Ghana were given a 13.8 percent chance of victory, while 21.4 percent of simulations ended in a draw after 90 minutes.

Historically, neither nation has spent much time in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Which teams have advanced to the round of 16, and which have been eliminated?

With four of the six days of the Round of 32 now complete, 12 teams have booked their places in the Round of 16:

Canada (beat South Africa 1-0)

Brazil (beat Japan 2-1)

Paraguay (beat Germany on penalties after a 1-1 draw)

Morocco (beat the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw)

Norway (beat Ivory Coast 2-1)

France (beat Sweden 3-0)

Mexico (beat Ecuador 2-0)

England (beat DR Congo 2-1)

United States (beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0)

Spain (beat Austria 3-0)

Portugal (beat Croatia 2-1)

Switzerland (beat Algeria 2-0)

Eliminated teams so far:

South Africa

Japan

Germany

Netherlands

Ivory Coast

Sweden

Ecuador

DR Congo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Austria

Croatia

Algeria

What is the Round of 16 schedule?

Saturday, July 4

Canada vs Morocco: 17:00 GMT

Paraguay vs France: 21:00 GMT

Sunday, July 5

Brazil vs Norway: 20:00 GMT

Mexico vs England: 02:00 GMT (Monday, July 6)

Monday, July 6

Advertisement

Portugal vs Spain: 22:00 GMT

United States vs Belgium: 03:00 GMT (Tuesday, July 7)

Tuesday, July 7

Winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde vs Winner of Australia vs Egypt:16:00 GMT

Switzerland vs Winner of Colombia vs Ghana: 23:00 GMT

What else is happening?

Ronaldo makes knockout history

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history on Thursday, scoring his first-ever goal in the knockout stages as Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 to reach the Round of 16, where they will face Spain.

The 41-year-old converted a penalty in the 68th minute to become the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match. It was also his first goal in the tournament’s knockout rounds after six World Cup appearances.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos completed the comeback in the fourth minute of stoppage time, heading home the winner after Ivan Perisic had given Croatia the lead early in the second half.

Croatia thought they had forced extra time when Josko Gvardiol found the net in the 103rd minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review after the ball deflected off Igor Matanovic in the build-up.

African teams face early elimination

Africa sent a record nine teams into the World Cup knockout stage, but the Round of 32 has so far proved unforgiving. Senegal, South Africa, DR Congo, Ivory Coast and Algeria have all been eliminated, leaving Morocco as the only CAF representative to reach the Round of 16 so far.

Y si si Mexico?

Mexico’s dramatic run to the Round of 16 has prompted a wave of belief among supporters, who have embraced one simple phrase: “¿Y si si?” (“What if … yes?”).

The slogan has become the unofficial rallying cry of El Tri’s World Cup campaign, capturing the optimism of a fanbase daring to imagine what once seemed impossible: Mexico lifting the World Cup for the first time.

As the World Cup approached, TikTok users and football supporters adopted it as a symbol of hope, pairing it with emotional highlights from Mexico’s football history. Many videos featured Juan Gabriel’s iconic 1990 performance of Hasta que te conoci at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, a cultural milestone that came to represent the idea that barriers can be broken. For many fans, the message is simple: If the impossible has happened before, why can’t Mexico win its first World Cup?

England fears Azteca atmosphere

England survived a tense 2-1 victory over DR Congo, but the challenge against Mexico will be very different. After being tested by a stubborn defence, the Three Lions must now contend with El Tri’s attack and the unique conditions at the Estadio Azteca, which sits 2,240 metres (7,349ft) above sea level.

England captain Harry Kane acknowledged the challenge ahead. “When you get to knockout football, the pressure is higher and the margins are smaller,” he said. “This game and the next one are difficult for different reasons, but we’re at the stage of the tournament where you have to grind out wins.”

The high altitude means thinner air, lower oxygen levels and a faster-moving ball, increasing fatigue and making breathing more difficult. If Atlanta tested England’s composure, Mexico City could test their endurance.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup bracket: Explore your team’s path to the final