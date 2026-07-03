A security officer pushed the fan, as well as Trezeguet and Hassan, at the team hotel in Dallas before Egypt’s match.

The Egypt national team say a Dallas police officer pushed their director, Ibrahim Hassan, and player Trezeguet as the two were attempting to take a photo with a fan at the World Cup.

Local media said the incident happened at the team hotel on Friday.

Egypt team played Australia in the round of 32 on Friday in Dallas at the tournament cohosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“A man and his son went to take a photo with Ibrahim Hassan and Trezeguet, and the national team’s director approved the request,” Egypt’s national team media officer Mohamed Morad told the Reuters news agency.

“However, a security officer intervened and pushed the fan, as well as Trezeguet and Ibrahim Hassan, even though the player and the team director were in their designated area. Ibrahim then asked the security officer to deal with the fan in a normal manner.”

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said it was aware of a video circulating on social media showing a heated interaction involving one of its officers.

“The Dallas Police Department responded to an area hotel at the request of hotel security regarding an individual without event credentials attempting to gain access,” said a statement posted to social media.

“It was later learned that the individuals weren’t displaying credentials properly, which is a requirement.

“The situation was resolved on scene, and DPD met with representatives of the team to address their concerns. The matter has since been resolved.”