Dutch football association to sue over racist slurs after World Cup exit

The Netherlands’ penalty loss to Morocco prompted an outpouring of social media abuse directed notably at Black players.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has filed a complaint with the public prosecutor over racist messages posted on social media in the wake of the country’s exit from the World Cup.

The Oranje’s defeat to Morocco in a penalty shootout on Monday triggered an outpouring of online abuse directed notably at Black Dutch players.

The KNVB said on Friday it was transferring the messages to the public prosecutor’s office for further legal action.

“Unfortunately, it is never possible to be complete and to detect and arrest every racist reaction, but the KNVB wants to send a very clear signal,” the association said in a statement.

“There are limits, and there are consequences for those who violate those limits.”

The three-time finalists lost on penalties to Morocco in Monday’s round of 32 match in the Mexican city of Monterrey following a 1-1 draw.

The three players who missed a penalty, Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville, suffered “racist and discriminatory” abuse online following the match, according to the KNVB.

Prime Minister Rob Jetten told reporters earlier on Friday that he expected the prosecutors to proceed with legal action to set an example.

What happened after the round of 32 match was “of course completely unacceptable”, said Jetten.

“One moment they are ‘our boys’, and we don’t see their colour when they are wearing an orange shirt. Then when someone misses a penalty, vitriol pours out from every corner,” added the prime minister.