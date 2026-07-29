Jayden Seales takes five wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan in first Test
West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series after Jayden Seales dominates with the ball on day 4 in Trinidad.
Paceman Jayden Seales claimed his fourth five-wicket haul to bowl the West Indies to a 90-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test match in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
After eking out a 29-run first-innings lead, the West Indies made 181 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 211 on Tuesday, the fourth day of play.
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Seales (5-20) and his pace colleagues returned to produce a superb fast-bowling display at the Brian Lara Stadium, routing Pakistan for 120 in a little over 40 overs, with one day of play remaining.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam made an unbeaten 58 and combined with number 11 Mohammad Abbas (23) in a brief resistance, but the West Indies’ victory appeared a formality after the tourists slumped to 71-9.
Pakistan number three Shan Masood, who fractured his finger during his first-innings knock of 109, batted at number eight in the second innings. He made three before Seales dismissed him.
Captain Roston Chase dedicated the victory to West Indies great Garry Sobers, who died earlier this month.
“We wanted to make him proud and had a chat about it before the match. I hope he is smiling down on us,” Chase said afterwards.
“I love the direction this team is heading. We’re not relying on one or two players; everyone is chipping in at crucial moments.”
Babar said Pakistan’s lack of partnerships proved costly.
“Today, as a batting unit, we weren’t up to the mark. We kept losing wickets back-to-back, and the batting failed. That’s something we’re working on,” he said.
The second and final Test match in Port of Spain begins on Sunday.