West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series after Jayden Seales dominates with the ball on day 4 in Trinidad.

Paceman Jayden Seales ‌claimed his fourth five-wicket haul to bowl the West ⁠⁠Indies to ⁠a 90-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test match in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

After eking out a 29-run first-innings ⁠lead, the West ⁠⁠Indies made 181 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 211 on Tuesday, the fourth day of play.

Seales (5-20) and his pace ⁠colleagues returned to produce a superb fast-bowling display at the Brian Lara Stadium, routing Pakistan for 120 in a little over 40 overs, with one day of play remaining.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam made an unbeaten 58 and combined ‌with number 11 Mohammad Abbas (23) in a brief resistance, but the West ⁠⁠Indies’ victory appeared a formality after the tourists slumped to 71-9.

Pakistan number three Shan Masood, who fractured his finger during his first-innings knock of 109, batted at number eight in the second innings. He made three before ⁠Seales dismissed him.

Captain Roston ⁠Chase dedicated the victory to West Indies great Garry Sobers, who died earlier this month.

“We wanted to make him proud and had a chat about it ⁠before the match. I hope he is smiling down on us,” Chase said afterwards.

“I ⁠love the direction this team is ⁠heading. We’re not relying on one or two players; everyone is chipping in at crucial moments.”

Babar said Pakistan’s lack of partnerships proved costly.

“Today, as a batting ‌unit, we weren’t up to the mark. We kept losing wickets back-to-back, and the batting failed. That’s something we’re working ‌on,” ‌he said.

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The second and final Test match in Port of Spain begins on Sunday.