FIFA charges Argentina after World Cup final brawl with Spain

FIFA hits Argentina with World Cup charges for scuffle after final with Spain and ‘Malvinas’ banner after England game.

FIFA has lodged disciplinary charges against two Argentina players for striking Spain opponents moments after the World Cup final and charged Argentina’s football federation for players showing a political banner about the Falkland Islands after beating England in the tournament’s semifinals.

A list of disciplinary cases opened by FIFA against Argentina on Wednesday also includes “discriminatory chants and gestures” by fans, alleged assault by an assistant coach after the final, and “throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches” at the World Cup.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three charges of assault in the post-game clashes after Spain’s 1-0 win on July 19, defender Nahuel Molina faces two charges and assistant coach Roberto Ayala one.

Molina and Thiago Almada are also charged with unsporting behaviour, with the same charge levelled against Spain player Gavi.

Argentina’s players carried a banner with the slogan “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” — “The Malvinas are Argentine” — after beating England 2-1 in the semifinals.

Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas. They were invaded in 1982 under orders from Argentina’s then-military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week war won by Britain.

British government officials urged FIFA to investigate, and the football body said on Wednesday that the formal charge was “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature”.

FIFA said all the people charged “have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course”.