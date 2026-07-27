After an impressive campaign at the FIFA World Cup, Yan Diomande will reportedly join world’s richest football club.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, the BBC reported on Monday, after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool withdrew their interest.

Yan Diomande, who plays on the right flank, was the Ivory Coast’s standout player at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he also made his debut, as the West African nation reached the round of 32.

The 19-year-old has taken Europe by storm since joining the German club from Spanish side Leganes less than a year ago. Known for his outstanding pace, strong dribbling and athleticism, the 1.8-metre (5 feet, 11 inches) attacking winger is a frequent goal threat.

Diomande scored 12 league goals and bagged eight assists as Leipzig finished third in a highly successful 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, confirming their UEFA Champions League berth for the upcoming season. He was also voted the Bundesliga’s best young player of the season.

Both Premier League club Liverpool and reigning French champions PSG had their bids rejected, with the BBC reporting the Paris club’s final offer for Diomande on Sunday estimated at a whopping 102.5 million pounds ($136.75m).

“Madrid have since agreed personal terms, said to be modelled on England midfielder Jude Bellingham’s contract as they are incentivised on performances and effectively improve year-on-year,” the report added.