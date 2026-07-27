FIFA faced criticism over several issues during the tournament, including a debate over US visa restrictions for teams.

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has hit back at critics of the 2026 World Cup, accusing them of spreading hate and false narratives while defending the tournament as a success that celebrated ⁠”happiness, unity, safety and togetherness”.

In an open letter published on Instagram on Monday, Infantino, 56, said detractors had overlooked the joy and togetherness experienced by millions of fans around the world who witnessed the tournament, won by Spain and staged across ⁠the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“You were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all,” he said.

“To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens spreading hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organising, working hard, and delivering the best show in ‌the world.

“We experienced no violence, no incidents, 100% safety and security, only joy and happiness!”

Infantino’s comments came less than a week after FIFA said it was investigating an on-pitch altercation between Argentina and Spain players at the end of their World Cup final in New Jersey.

FIFA faced criticism over a series of issues during the tournament, including debate over US visa restrictions affecting supporters and officials from several countries and concerns involving teams from conflict-hit regions, such as Iran.

Iran, who were knocked out in the group stage, had a turbulent experience, forced to move their training camp base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico due to the war in the Middle East. They also faced logistical issues travelling back and forth to the United States for their three ⁠group matches.

Advertisement

Infantino’s letter also followed scrutiny of FIFA’s handling of the Folarin Balogun’s disciplinary case, a decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban imposed on the US striker after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, following the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

Officiating decisions in Argentina’s match against Egypt ⁠also generated widespread debate among fans and pundits.

Though Infantino did not refer to specific ⁠cases, he argued that many of the refereeing and disciplinary decisions criticised during the tournament were commonplace in various competitions worldwide.

“Potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest ⁠leagues worldwide,” he added.

“It’s curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising.”

Visa controversies

Infantino pointed to the participation of countries facing political tensions, domestic crisis and ⁠domestic health challenges as evidence of football’s ability to transcend divisions.

While Iran’s ⁠participation came against the backdrop of conflict with the US, issues surrounding Haiti’s domestic crisis and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo also drew attention to visa and travel restrictions.

Somali World Cup referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was barred from entering the US despite having a ‌valid visa.

“You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world. Because football unites the world, and it was impressively demonstrated this summer,” he said.

“Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict. The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It’s not about politics.”

Infantino’s comments were in stark contrast to Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei’s remarks, which described Team Melli as the “most oppressed” team at the World Cup.

“Countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas,” Infantino added.

“When ‌football ‌brought Haiti to the world, a country that many cannot or choose not to visit, it might be time to set aside your pens and keyboards and show some respect to the teams that played.”

Earlier this month, human rights group FairSquare lodged a complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against Infantino, alleging that he “repeatedly breached the IOC’s rules on political neutrality by offering his political support for US President Donald Trump”.

Advertisement

But the IOC rejected it, saying ⁠⁠the matter fell outside the jurisdiction of its Ethics Commission.