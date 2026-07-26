Langton released from hospital after concussion at Commonwealth Games

English gymnast Gabriel Langton has been released from hospital after a fall during the men’s team gymnastics final at the Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old was discharged on Saturday after undergoing multiple scans in hospital, Team England management said in a statement.

Langton received extensive treatment before being stretchered from the arena after missing a grab during his high bar routine and landing on his head and neck.

“He is in good spirits and hugely grateful for the many messages of support and the excellent care provided by the medical teams. He is looking forward to being reunited with the team to celebrate his silver medal,” the statement said.

The incident cast a shadow over the remainder of the competition in Glasgow as England settled for silver behind Canada after the routines resumed. It was the first time England’s men had failed to win the team title since 2010.

Langton was absent from the medal ceremony as teammates Luke Whitehouse, Alex Yolshin-Cash, Josh Nathan and Adam Tobin collected the team’s silver medals.

The teenager had been drafted into the squad as a replacement for injured six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock.