Joshua comes back twice to knock out Prenga and set up Fury showdown

Anthony Joshua survives two knock downs by Albania’s Kristian Prenga before winning the fight in the second round.

Former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua recovered from two knockdowns to knock out Kristian Prenga in the second round of a dramatic non-title heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia.

The fight in Jeddah on Saturday was seen as the British boxer’s final step before setting up a long-awaited showdown against his compatriot Tyson Fury.

It also marked his return to the ring for the first time since a horrific car crash in Nigeria in December, during which Joshua lost two of his best friends and sustained injuries.

Back inside the ring, Joshua was floored by an uppercut inside 30 seconds. He beat the count but looked seriously shaken.

Then Prenga knocked Joshua down again, but the former heavyweight champion rose before the end of the count and survived until the bell in the first round.

A quick end to the fight was expected, but nobody thought it would be Prenga’s.

In the second round, Joshua unleashed a flurry of punches and finished Prenga with a right hook, sending the Albanian through the bottom of the ropes.

The turnaround shocked even heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, whose face was caught by TV cameras as he watched from ringside.

The comeback kept alive the possibility of an all-British fight between Joshua and Fury.

Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn claims his fighter and Fury have signed a contract to meet for the first time later this year, but on the condition that they come through warm-up bouts this weekend.

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“I hope the fans will be in for a lovely treat,” Joshua told the crowd about fighting Fury following his win over Prenga.

Fury played his part by coming out of retirement this year and, on Friday, forcing 46-year-old Polish journeyman Mariusz Wach to retire in round seven in Pattaya, Thailand.

Joshua almost blew his part of the claimed contract before showcasing his champion’s fightback spirit.

Prenga brought a 20-1 fight record with 20 KOs into the match-up with Joshua and looked every bit the knockout artist.

Joshua, fighting for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed his friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, acknowledged them straight after improving his fight record to 30-4 (27 KOs).

“It’s more than punch power,” Joshua said of his knockout punch. “That was spirit. That was Latz and Sina. That was the family. You know what I mean? That hurts even talking about it.

“He [Prenga] gave me a good test, but this is what champions do: we rise. We get knocked down and stand up. That is life; that is life’s motto.”