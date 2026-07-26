Cape Verde World Cup star Vozinha agrees deal with Chile’s Colo Colo

The 40-year-old goalkeeper made headlines around the world after starring in Cape Verde’s goalless draw with Spain.

Cape Verde’s heroic World Cup goalkeeper, Vozinha, has reached an agreement to join Chilean club side Colo Colo.

The 40-year-old stopper, who made headlines around the world after starring in a goalless draw with Spain, will travel to Chile for a medical before being unveiled, Colo Colo’s president, Anibal Mosa, announced on Saturday.

Vozinha became one of the most talked-about players at the World Cup with a string of remarkable saves against top teams, including defending champions Argentina.

The goalkeeper, who left Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the summer, was voted into FIFA’s fan-selected World Cup dream team.

“Vozinha will be a Colo Colo player. In the coming days, he will travel to Chile, undergo the usual medical examinations and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental,” Mosa said.

He added that Vozinha’s World Cup performance showed he deserved the move, while acknowledging the signing also carried marketing appeal for the Chilean side.

Colo Colo teased the signing on social media with an image appearing to show the veteran goalkeeper’s trademark curly hair.

Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, has also become a social media star, with help from Brazilian influencer Casimiro. The goalkeeper’s Instagram following has soared from 50,000 to nearly 30 million.

He also made headlines after revealing that his mother, Ana Candida Evora, was unable to travel to watch her son due to the cost of a bond payment for a visa to enter the US.

She was eventually granted a visa with all travel fees waived after lobbying from US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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Colo Colo, who are based in the Chilean capital Santiago, are currently top of the Liga de Primera.

They are the most successful side in Chile and the only club from the country to win the Copa Libertadores.