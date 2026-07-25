A record 19th medal took South Africa’s Chad le Clos past shooters Phil Adams of Australia and Mick Gault of England.

South African swimmer Chad le Clos became the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning a bronze medal in the men’s 4×100-metre freestyle relay.

The record 19th medal took le Clos past shooters Phil Adams of Australia and Mick Gault of England.

“I shouldn’t be crying at bronze, I should be crying at gold, but honestly this means the world,” the 34-year-old le Clos said on the Games website after Friday night’s achievement.

Le Clos’s Commonwealth haul was up to seven golds, four silvers and eight bronzes.

And he may not be finished in the Tollcross pool, as he’s also entered in the 50- and 100-metre butterfly races.

Le Clos made his Commonwealth Games debut in 2010 in New Delhi, where he collected five medals at age 18. These are his fifth Commonwealth Games.

In a glittering career, he’s also won four Olympic medals, one gold, and 16 world titles, mostly in butterfly. He plans to compete at his fifth Olympic Games in 2028 in Los Angeles.