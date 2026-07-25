Worker dies during reconstruction of Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium

Barcelona football club say a construction worker has died during renovations at their Camp Nou stadium.

In a short statement published on Saturday, the Spanish club said it “deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in the workplace accident”.

The club expressed its condolences to his family, friends and co-workers.

Catalan police said the 54-year-old worker died from a blow to the head. No further details on the circumstances were given when queried by The Associated Press news agency.

Barcelona started a major overhaul of Camp Nou, Europe’s largest football stadium, in 2023. Players returned to the venue in November, with a limited seating capacity for fans, as construction work continued.

The Catalan club have won Spain’s La Liga title for the last two seasons and begin their new campaign on August 23 at Elche.

Their first home game at Camp Nou, which has been partially reopened for the last year during the works, is against Athletic Bilbao on August 27.

The capacity for the ground when finished will be 105,000, making it the largest in Europe.