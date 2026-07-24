Sport|Football

Senegal gets CAS date for appeal to regain AFCON from Morocco

Senegal given October date by CAS for appeal to regain AFCON title won in chaotic final against Morocco in January.

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Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final
Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final [File: Youssef Loulidi/AP]
By The Associated Press
Published On 24 Jul 2026

Senegal’s appeal to regain the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title it won in a chaotic final against host nation Morocco in January will be heard at sport’s highest court on October 8.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday the hearing will be held behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne, with no target date set for a verdict.

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CAS judges can typically take several months to announce their decision.

Preparing the appeal hearing was in process throughout the World Cup, where Morocco reached the quarterfinals and Senegal lost in the round of 32 against Belgium.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in an extraordinary AFCON final in Rabat. Senegal players walked off the field and delayed play for 15 minutes when Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty kick that was eventually saved.

Morocco was awarded the title several weeks later when appeal judges for the Confederation of African Football ruled Senegal had defaulted the game by leaving the field.

That ruling seemed to ignore the laws of football, which state the referee’s decision on the field of play is final.

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