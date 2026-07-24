Germany appoint Klopp as ex-Liverpool coach sought to lift World Cup blues

Jurgen Klopp last coached in 2024 at Liverpool but was Red Bull’s Head of Global Football, leading Leipzig and New York.

Germany has hired Jurgen Klopp to coach its national team, giving the ex-Liverpool manager a daunting task to turn around the fortunes of a squad which failed yet again at the World Cup.

Klopp, famed for his success during stints as coach at Borussia Dortmund and especially Liverpool, has been in talks with the German Football Association (DFB) about trying to lead Germany, long a football powerhouse, back to prominence.

Citing fatigue, Klopp stepped down from the Liverpool job in 2024. He was “recharged” in comments while in talks over the Germany job.

The 59-year-old is among the most decorated football coaches of his generation and is expected to sign a contract with Germany that runs until 2030, the date of the next World Cup.

Since 2025, Klopp has been under contract with Austrian energy drink maker Red Bull as “Head of Global Soccer”, where he oversees the football clubs affiliated with the company such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls.

According to German media reports, Red Bull released Klopp from his deal without a transfer fee, instead accepting a million-euro ($1.1m) donation to Red Bull’s Wings for Life charity foundation, which supports research into spinal cord injuries.

The DFB dismissed former head coach Julian Nagelsmann after Germany crashed out of this summer’s World Cup in disappointing fashion, losing to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32.

That means the German men’s team has suffered three straight World Cup debacles since winning their fourth title in 2014.

Advertisement

Germany made first-round exits in both 2018 and 2022. They have won just one knockout match at the past five major tournaments, reaching the quarterfinal as hosts at Euro 2024.

Klopp had successful coaching tenures at German clubs Mainz, where he was a player for more than a decade, and then Dortmund.

He then became a legend at Liverpool, where he coached the English side to a league title in 2020, ending a 30-year drought. He also led the club to a Champions League triumph, their sixth European crown.