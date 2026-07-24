Fury dominates Wach in Thailand boxing bout ahead of Joshua showdown

Tyson Fury forced his Polish opponent, Mariusz Wach, to retire in the fight at a Muay Thai stadium in Pattaya, Thailand.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson ⁠⁠Fury ⁠⁠forced Polish opponent Mariusz Wach to retire in a tune-up ⁠⁠bout for his showdown with ⁠⁠fellow Briton Anthony Joshua later this year.

The fight in Thailand on Friday was not televised, but will feature in the Netflix reality ‌‌show, At Home with the Furys. About 1,500 fans attended the event at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya.

Wach had lost seven of his last ⁠⁠10 fights, and the ⁠⁠46-year-old could not continue at the start of the eighth round.

Fury, who ⁠⁠turns 38 in August, has won 36 ⁠⁠professional bouts, suffering his ⁠⁠only losses in two fights with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

He announced his return to boxing in January, having retired from the sport in December 2024 after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in a bout for three of the four major world titles.

Fury is a two-time world champion. He ended the reign of Wladimir Klitschko with a points win in 2015 that saw him crowned Super WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

He didn’t fight again until 2018 – but a thrilling trilogy with American Deontay Wilder resulted in a draw and two victories for him to claim the WBC title.

The British star confirmed his comeback in a post on social media, which sets up the prospect of a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Joshua, also a ‌‌former world heavyweight champion, is set to face Kristian Prenga in ‌‌Saudi ‌‌Arabia on Saturday.