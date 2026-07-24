Australia World Cup star Volpato faces speeding, cocaine charges

Cristian Volpato, who switched from Italy to Australia before World Cup 2026, failed a roadside drug test in Sydney.

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Cristian Volpato, who represented Australia at the World Cup, has allegedly tested positive for cocaine and was also charged with speeding, New South Wales state police have said.

They said the 22-year-old Volpato, who switched allegiances from Italy to Australia before the World Cup, was allegedly clocked at 50km (30 miles) an hour over the designated speed limit when police stopped him on Sydney’s Anzac Bridge early on Friday morning.

He was subjected to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result for cocaine, police said in a statement.

Volpato made three appearances for the Socceroos at the latest World Cup.

The forward represented Italy at youth level but never appeared for the senior national side.

He began his youth career with Sydney United, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Volpato’s big break came when Roma signed him in 2020. He moved to Sassuolo in 2023, where he established himself as a Serie A player.

His final appearance for Italy came at under-21 level in 2025. Volpato had previously been linked with a switch to Australia ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.