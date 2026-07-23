Arsenal defender Saliba sidelined for ‘extended period’ due to back injury

Centre back William Saliba won’t require surgery for injury sustained at World Cup, his club says.

Arsenal ‌defender William Saliba ⁠will be ⁠sidelined for an extended period after suffering a back injury while playing for France during ⁠the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the reigning Premier League champions say.

Saliba was hampered by the injury throughout the tournament in North America, limiting his training. He was substituted in the first half of France’s 2-0 semifinal defeat by Spain and missed the 6-4 third-place playoff loss to England.

“Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a ⁠back injury which will ⁠require a period of rehabilitation,” Arsenal said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is ⁠not recommended, but William should now commence a managed ⁠recovery programme.

“Everyone is fully ⁠focused on supporting William to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Saliba made 50 appearances across all competitions for the North London club last season as the Gunners ended a 22-year wait to win the Premier League title and also reached the Champions League final.

Arsenal ‌are to begin the defence of their Premier League crown at home against promoted Coventry ‌City ‌on August 21.