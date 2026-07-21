FIFA ‘destroying football’ for the World Cup, says Spanish football chief

The president of the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas, has accused FIFA of acting “irresponsibly” following the announcement of discussions regarding a possible 64-team World Cup in 2030, in an interview with an Italian sports daily.

Tebas also said that FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s time was “over” in the interview published in La Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday.

He lamented the manner in which FIFA’s leadership is elected, terming it a system that is “fundamentally flawed”, which has allowed Infantino to lead football’s global governing body for a decade.

“The football industry is not just about the World Cup, however important it may be,” he said.

“They are destroying the football industry – which generates tens of thousands of jobs – for an event that lasts 40 days and involves only a minority of players.”

At the World Cup opening ceremony in June, Infantino mentioned “discussions about expanding to 64 teams” for the World Cup’s centenary in 2030, which will be cohosted primarily by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina also welcoming some matches.

“We have repeatedly expressed our concerns about the competition calendar. And now they want to organise a 64-team World Cup,” Tebas added, emphasising that “it is the domestic leagues that keep this sport alive”.

“We need fewer national teams and better protection for domestic football at all levels. They don’t realise this and are making decisions irresponsibly,” Tebas added.

FIFA has not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for a comment following the accusations levelled by La Liga’s Tebas.