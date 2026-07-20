Tragedy struck in the Salamanca province when a 13-year-old died during celebrations for the win against Argentina.

A 13-year-old died and another child was among the injured when a fountain partially collapsed in western Spain during mass celebrations of the ⁠country’s second football World Cup final victory, regional emergency services have said.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday in Ciudad Rodrigo, a ‌walled medieval city of about 12,000 in Salamanca province, near the border with Portugal.

Hundreds of residents had gathered at the Arbol Gordo fountain in the city’s centre ⁠when the upper part ⁠of the monument broke loose and struck several people, emergency services said.

In a statement, ⁠Ciudad Rodrigo’s town hall expressed condolences for the ⁠victim.

“The entire city feels ⁠this loss and accompanies the minor’s friends and family in their grief … What should ‌have been a celebration of the Spanish national team’s World Cup victory ‌has turned into a tragedy,” it said.

It is understood that the fountain collapsed under the weight of numerous people who had climbed onto it to celebrate Spain’s first World Cup victory since 2010.

“A few minutes after 12:30 am local time, rescue services received calls over a fountain collapsing on numerous people,” emergency services said in a post on X, adding that another youth, believed to be in a serious condition with a broken leg, was among the injured.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win the 2026 edition of FIFA’s showpiece global event, which was staged at New York New Jersey Stadium by cohosts United States.

The match was 0-0 after regulation time, forcing the game to extra time where Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game.