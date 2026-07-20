World Cup champions Spain return to royal welcome, parade through Madrid

Tens of thousands of fans greet La Roja as they travel down Madrid’s historic avenues to Cibeles Square.

Spain’s World Cup-winning football team has returned home, and an estimated crowd of almost 2 million was on hand to greet the squad through the streets of Madrid.

The 26 players and their coaching staff met with the country’s royals and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday after arriving in the Spanish capital a day after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final in New Jersey, United States.

“Thank you to the coaches and players for the style of play, the effort, and the victory,” Sanchez said. “We have truly enjoyed watching you play.”

The squad then boarded an open-top bus for a raucous parade through central Madrid. “Stars shine together” was written on the bus, which also carried photos of the footballers.

The players carried the World Cup trophy and wore shirts with “Somos Campeones” (“We Are Champions”). They danced and interacted with the fans along the route.

“It’s been an emotional and proud experience to represent a wonderful country with such passionate and devoted fans,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said before the parade started. “We are filled with joy.”

The squad travelled down Madrid’s historic avenues from near Moncloa Palace, the prime minister’s official residence, to Cibeles Square, where authorities told local media that some 120,000 people were on hand for a ceremony.

Groups of fans had begun securing their spots near Cibeles late on Monday morning ahead of the team’s arrival, bringing umbrellas to protect against the sun and temperatures of up to 35 Celsius (95 F).

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The square is where previous Spain teams and their supporters have typically gathered to celebrate. It is also the traditional celebration spot for Real Madrid when it wins titles.

Singers Aitana, Ana Mena, and Lola Índigo were set to entertain the crowd at the ceremony at Cibeles.

Officials estimated that about 1.8 million people welcomed the team in Madrid.

Spain walked off with the trophy on Sunday after Ferran Torres scored the winner in extra time to secure their second World Cup title – and the first since 2010 in South Africa.

The team was congratulated by the leaders of the three countries that cohosted the tournament: US President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

After the final whistle, Madrid erupted into celebrations, with thousands of supporters pouring into the streets from bars and restaurants, many draped in Spanish flags or wearing the team’s colours.

Crowds packed the capital’s Puerta del Sol and other major squares, singing, dancing, and setting off flares while car horns blared.

Many celebrated Sunday’s victory long into the early hours of Monday morning.

“I’m very happy. I’ve slept three or four hours, but for the team, I’ll do whatever it takes,” 19-year-old Victor Alvarez said.

The men’s victory, combined with the Women’s World Cup won by Spain in 2023, makes the European nation the first to hold both titles simultaneously.

“Honestly, it was very exciting. We preferred not to go to any bar or anything, to experience it at home, focused and very happy, very joyful,” 59-year-old civil servant Gema Rodero said.

Celebrations were dampened, however, after local authorities reported that a 13-year-old in Salamanca, northwest of Madrid, had died after a fountain he had climbed onto with friends to celebrate had collapsed.

For many young supporters, the triumph is their first time witnessing the men’s team lift the trophy and the national delirium that has followed.