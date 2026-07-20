Spain go back to the top of FIFA rankings, Morocco reach record high

Norway saw the biggest jump in their rankings by 12 spots to 19th after reaching the World Cup quarterfinals.

World Cup winners Spain climbed back to the top of the FIFA men’s rankings after dethroning Argentina, who dropped to second place, while France remained unmoved in third.

Luis de la Fuente’s side beat 2022 champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time on Sunday to return to the top of the rankings for the first time since January.

France and England remain third and fourth in the rankings, despite Thomas Tuchel’s side beating Les Bleus to clinch the bronze medal.

Brazil rose to fifth, while Morocco climbed to a record-high sixth.

Portugal fell two places to seventh after their Round of 16 exit at the World Cup. Belgium moved up to eighth, swapping places with the Netherlands, who dropped to ninth.

Mexico climbed four places to break into the top 10, while Norway were the biggest movers, jumping 12 places to 19th after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

Germany fell out of the top 10, dropping to 12th, one place ahead of Croatia. Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, slipped to 15th.

Tunisia suffered the biggest fall, down 12 places to 57th, while Egypt climbed five spots to 24th and Paraguay rose seven places to 34th after reaching the World Cup last 16.

Cabo Verde, who reached the Round of 32, climbed three places to 64th, one ahead of Ghana, who moved up eight places.