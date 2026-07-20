Spain fans hail new generation, as Argentina says goodbye to an icon

Revellers take to the streets of New York City following Spain’s defeat of Argentina in Messi’s likely final World Cup match.

New York City – Just moments after the final whistle, the party for La Roja fans began in Times Square.

For many, Spain’s victory on Sunday over Argentina, which topped a resolute campaign across football’s most prestigious tournament, represented more than just a victory.

It signified the dawn of what could be a new golden era of Spanish football, helmed by a national team with an average age of 26, and a platinum-footed forward in 19-year-old Lamine Yamal.

“It’s like destiny,” mused 33-year-old Joanne Wasson, who could not help but see symbolism in the viral image of Argentina’s young-adult Lionel Messi with an infant Yamal.

“There was that photo of Messi bathing Lamine [Yamal]; now he’s handing him the trophy.”

To be sure, the final was no easy work. Spain may have dominated possession and far outpaced Argentina on chances, but the Messi-led squad proved a stubborn adversary, holding a 0-0 score until late into extra time.

Even Enzo Fernandez’s red card in the 93rd minute, which left Argentina with just 10 players, did not prove an immediate death knell for La Albiceleste. That came 13 minutes later with Ferran Torres’s 106-minute goal.

“Spain controlled the game from start to finish,” said 27-year-old fan Charlie Webster, a lifelong Spain supporter from England.

“They deserved to win, but Argentina knows how to grind out games. I was a little nervous, because if it goes to penalties, it’s like a lottery.”

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“Obviously, any team that plays Argentina is outnumbered because of the fans that they take to every single match,” he said. “But the best team won”.

For 42-year-old Saray Monzon, who travelled from Spain for the match, the victory represented something deeper for her country.

“We are so, so proud of them,” she said of Spain’s young squad, also helmed by 23-year-old midfielder Pedri and 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi.

“I think they represent all the potential that we as a country have. They represent part of what Spanish people are.”

Brian Lacey, who also journeyed from Spain for the match, saw a changing of the guard in football talent.

“It’s the beginning of a generation,” he said. It’s a generational change, because Messi now is done, and now it’s Lamine Yamal’s time.”

“What next?” he wondered. “The Euros? The next world championship?”

“In sport, at the top of the world is football. Spain is at the top of the world,” he said.

“We need to celebrate. Not look at the past, not look at the future, look at that we are world champions”.

Argentina fans reflect on end of era

Argentina fans, meanwhile, grappled with not only a championship loss but the almost assured end of the run of a man credited with returning the country to its days of football glory.

Argentina fan Lily, who declined to give her last name, held a Messi doll in her arms in Times Square.

“What he did, nobody has done, not even Pele,” she said, referring to the Brazilian icon. “Pele only went to the final twice; Messi took us to three.”

“He gave us so much happiness,” she said.

Marvin Reyes, a 22-year-old of Argentinian descent from New Jersey, described Messi’s role as nothing short of transformative to the national team, which broke a 36-year World Cup dry spell in Qatar in 2022.

“What did he do for the national team?” he asked. “Everything.”

“He gave them hope and just stepped up as captain,” Reyes said. “He really took it on his shoulders to carry the team.”

Joaquín Martinez, 48, who travelled from Argentina, reflected on how his 12-year-old and 11-year-old sons have not known any other team leader than Messi.

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“To me, Maradona was everything, but to my kids, it was Messi,” he said, referring to 1986 world champion Diego Maradona.

“Messi is Messi. The team will have a lot of work to do now that there will be no more Messi,” he said.

“After today’s match, of course we feel bad,” he added. “But this is football.”