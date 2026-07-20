Key takeaways from the World Cup 2026 final as Spain beat Argentina

Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday made it difficult to dispute that the country is producing the best football on the planet.

Along with their second World Cup title, Spain are reigning champions of the Euros and Olympic Games, along with the Women’s World Cup.

Here are the main takeaways from the final:

Spain in control

La Roja captured this World Cup using ball mastery, with an emphasis on possession stifling the opposition’s ability to attack. By playing keep-away, Spain prevented Argentina’s Lionel Messi from being involved for most of the final match.

In eight games, La Roja conceded only one goal, a Charles De Ketelaere header over Pau Cubarsi for Belgium in the quarterfinal.w

Spain lacked traditional rough and ready central defenders, such as their 2010 pairing of Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique. But Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte got things done with finesse and positioning. They were backed by goalkeeper Unai Simon, whose anticipation and unhesitating willingness to leave the penalty area short-circuited a sixth-minute Messi run, as he did against France’s Kylian Mbappe in the semifinals.

Not that they couldn’t be physical, but Laporte actually helped Messi up after flooring him in stoppage time.

La Roja’s array of wingers

Pre-tournament hype focused on Spain’s right wing, that is, 19-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Well, they got the correct area of the field, but Yamal did not prove to be the difference-maker in the final.

After 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi caused Enzo Fernandez to be red-carded, enabling Spain to play a man up during added time, plus extra time, right back Pedro Porro provided the cross to set up Ferran Torres’ goal.

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The deciding sequence began with Yamal laying off for Porro, who one-timed a curling, back-post cross, perfectly placed for left winger Nico Williams to head down for Torres’ left-foot half-volley.

Difficult to fault Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente, but the outcome might have been decided earlier had he started Williams over Alex Baena.

Williams had a 96th-minute finish controversially disallowed, and short-circuited after going in alone on Emiliano Martinez. But he terrorised Nahuel Molina with his dribbling, and skipped past Molina before finding Torres.

As for Cubarsi, announcers took to calling him “Cubarsito”, reflecting his youthfulness. Cubarsi looked the part, flashing a buck-toothed smile after teammates ceremonially paddled him through a gauntlet on the way to accepting the “Young Player’’ award.

Giuseppe Bergomi, listed as the only previous teenage World Cup-winning starting centre back, was 18 when he started the 1982 semifinal and final for Italy. Bergomi, though, seemed older than his years, mustachioed and later earned the nickname Lo Zio (“Uncle”).

How it adds up for Rodri

There are not many statistics to measure the value of Rodri, or justify him being named Ballon D’Or winner. Zero goals or assists in eight games.

Fortunately, Rodri was recognised for his influence on the pitch.

You can’t quantify his mastery of the midfield position, anticipating the action, controlling the tempo.

Recovering from knee surgery, Rodri struggled to match his 2024 FIFA Ballon D’Or form with Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola got it right by predicting he would return to his best during the World Cup.

Possibly tiring, Rodri was replaced by Martin Zubimendi in the 99th minute, but he seemed fresh while virtually sprinting to the bench.

More is not always better

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described this World Cup as “the greatest … of all time”.

It was certainly the biggest World Cup, but that doesn’t necessarily equate to the best.

FIFA overdid things with a 48-team field, stretching the tournament to 104 games over five weeks. Some of the extra teams added an underdog flavor, but unheralded teams usually emerge in a 32-team World Cup.

Then, there was the overblown final, presented with two hydration breaks, plus a 27-minute half-time show – delays that could only take away from the drama.

Some sporting events feel the need for halftime “entertainment”, but the World Cup seems fine standing on its own. Mae West said words to the effect that there’s no such thing as too much of a good thing. But an intense, well-played final showed the World Cup doesn’t need to inject more distractions.

New York-New Jersey not Messi’s kind of town

Messi was disheartened in his previous title game experience in East Rutherford. Argentina lost on penalties to Chile after playing to a 0-0 draw in the 2016 Copa Centenario final, as Messi missed his attempt.

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After that match, Messi was quoted as saying he would retire from the national team. But, it turned out his statement had been interpreted wrong and, actually, he only wanted a break from losing.

Argentina had lost to the Chileans on penalties after playing to a 0-0 draw in the 2015 Copa America final, and to Germany, 1-0, in extra time, in the 2014 World Cup.

On Sunday, Messi’s teammates simply couldn’t get him the ball often enough to be effective. The result affirmed that winning two World Cups in succession might be the most difficult challenge in team sports.