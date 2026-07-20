Iran praises Spain’s win over Argentina after Spanish government’s condemnation of policies on Gaza and war on Iran.

Iran has congratulated Spain on its victory in the World Cup final, saying it has brought happiness to people around the world who oppose the United States and Israel.

The winning side appeared on social media to have won support from people around the world, thanks to the Spanish government’s condemnation of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and Madrid’s criticism of the US-Israel war on Iran.

On the other hand, Israeli politicians and football fans had rallied for Argentina, whose president, Javier Milei, has been a vocal supporter of Israel’s policies.

“The players’ defence of the Palestinian people and the support of Spain for Iran … showed that freedom and assertiveness are characteristics of that intelligent and respectful nation,” Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Monday in remarks quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

He added that Spain’s 1-0 victory “not only made the hearts of the Spanish people happy but also the hearts of many free and independent and justice-loving nations of the world”.

Earlier, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said: “The behaviour of the Spanish national team and Spain’s stance in general in recent months in opposing aggression, genocide and oppression was valuable.”