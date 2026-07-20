India’s Rohit Sharma ends retirement talk as World Cup 2027 still in sight

Rohit struck 138 off 110 balls in defeat by England in their third ODI, which some speculated could be his last for India.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma ⁠has dismissed ⁠speculation over his international future, saying his sole focus remains on representing the country and contributing to the team’s success.

⁠The 39-year-old’s comments came after he struck a blistering 138 off 110 balls in India’s unsuccessful chase in the third and final one-day international against England on Sunday amid reports that the match at Lord’s could be his last appearance in Indian colours.

Sharma has long said he plans to play in the ICC World Cup in 2027, which is to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The hundred ended a lean run in which Sharma had gone 11 ODIs without reaching ‌three figures, a stretch that fuelled questions about his place before next year’s World Cup. However, the opener retained the backing of the team’s management.

“My job is with the bat, come and play, represent my country, represent my team. That’s what I have been told to do ⁠since my debut, so that’s what I am ⁠going to do,” Sharma said in an interview on the website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“The noise since I made my debut was there. And till the time I am ⁠going to stay here, it is always going to be there.

“So it doesn’t really matter too ⁠much. What matters is what I do ⁠on the field, try and contribute to the success of the team. That’s all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. If there is no ‌noise, there is no fun.”

Despite Rohit’s innings, India lost the match and conceded the ODI series 2-1.

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India next travel to Zimbabwe for a ‌three-match ‌Twenty20 International series from Thursday through Sunday before touring Sri Lanka for a Test series next month.