Former England manager and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Keegan dies aged 75

Kevin Keegan, who was a striker for Liverpool, Newcastle and England, was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year.

Kevin Keegan, the former Liverpool, Newcastle and England striker and manager has died aged 75 after battling cancer, his family has announced.

Regarded as one the greatest players of his generation – and two-time winner of the Ballon d’Or prize for global player of the year in 1978 and 1979 – was diagnosed with stage four cancer and underwent treatment in January.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” a statement from Keegan’s family on Monday said.

He was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments, the statement said.

The iconic former England player and manager – was a dynamic striker nicknamed “mighty mouse”, winning the English top flight title four times with Liverpool, before joining German club Hamburg in 1977.

He returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle United, before turning to management.

He led Newcastle to promotion to the Premier League in 1993 and established them as a force in the top flight, dubbed “the entertainers” as they finished runners-up to Manchester United in 1996.

Keegan went on to manage Fulham before taking charge of England from 1999 to 2000.

He also spent four years as Manchester City manager before finishing his managerial career with a brief return to Newcastle in 2008.

“Kevin, a double Ballon d’Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support,” the statement added.

“This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

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‘True giant of our history’

Tributes are pouring in for Keegan, who Newcastle United described as their “beating heart” for helping transform perceptions of what the team could be.

“As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

“Above all that, Kevin forged an extraordinary bond with Newcastle, built on the roots of his father, Joe. He understood our people. He embraced the North East with a passion that was genuine and unwavering, and in return, he earned his rightful place in the hearts of millions.

“Kevin’s impact will not be measured by appearances or results. It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him.

“Our ‘Mighty Mouse’, his legacy at Liverpool will be forever etched in history,” said a statement honouring his storied career at Anfield that saw him lift their first European Cup.

The club shared an excerpt from Keegan’s comments made in 2011: “Liverpool made me, not just as a footballer but as a person.

“The people I met – Shanks, Tommy Smith, Ian Callaghan, Ron Yeats – all these people you take something from.

“The fans made me. When they started singing my name… what am I, five foot seven with Cuban-heeled boots? But [because of them] I was six foot six.”

Manchester City paid homage to Keegan for making them a top Premier League side as a “transformative manager who brought optimism and vibrancy” to the club.

Southampton remembered him for the “great joy [he brought] to fans at The Dell and across the football world” when he signed with them in 1980, he was the holder of the Ballon d’Or. Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur also honoured him as “one of the all-time greats of our game.”

“A legend of the English game, Keegan will be remembered by generations of football fans for his impact as a player and manager,” the English Football League said in a statement.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher said Keegan’s string of accolades proved he was “an absolute giant of the English game.

“One of the most important men in making [Liverpool FC what it is today,” Carragher said in a post on X.