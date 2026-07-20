Argentina, minus Messi, return home after World Cup final heartbreak

Thousands wait to greet the team, who return without captain Messi and a few other players after the World Cup.

Thousands of Argentinians lined up to welcome their football team, who returned without iconic captain Lionel Messi and a few other players after their loss to Spain in the World Cup final in the United States.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) said on Monday that some squad members would not be on the flight, and Messi was not seen descending from the aircraft in images broadcast on local television.

Coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the team were welcomed with a red carpet outside the aircraft and a military band.

Thousands of fans braved the cold and the rain, waiting outside the AFA training complex near the Ezeiza international airport to welcome home the players, draped in flags and holding blue-and-white umbrellas to shield them from the drizzle.

It was not the homecoming Argentinians had hoped for, four years after millions filled the streets to celebrate their team’s victory in 2022, but many turned out to thank the team for their performance.

‘Thank you to Messi’

“Argentinians will celebrate anyway,” said Marga Ledezma, 36, who thanked Messi for “all the years he made us happy”, urging him not to quit playing for Argentina.

Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain, failing to win back-to-back World Cups in a match that has been criticised for a plethora of fouls and displays of poor sportsmanship from La Albiceleste.

“I think they criticise us because we know what it’s like to suffer, that we get up, we fall down again, and we keep going,” said Ledezma.

Advertisement

Many fans highlighted that the real victory for Argentina was the 2-1 semifinal win over England, played against the backdrop of a lingering dispute between the countries over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

“This team united us all, and we should be grateful for that. We will always be there for them, rain or shine. I would say thank you to Messi, and that he gave it his all,” said Leonardo Barrientos, 36, who works in a textile workshop.

Maria Ortiz, 28, came to welcome the team with her two-year-old, and said that Spain “deserved the win” but she was “happy for what the team gave us”.

While crestfallen after the loss, thousands of Argentinians headed to the traditional celebration point at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, where they partied for hours on Sunday evening, with fireworks and gratitude for their team.

Late at night, brief clashes broke out at the monument, and police used water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse revellers. Fifteen people were detained, according to police sources.