Balogun scored USA’s first goal and was sent off for a foul, but the home team scored another to advance to next round.

A 10-man United States team (USA) roared ⁠into the ⁠next round of the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, ending a ⁠24-year wait for a knockout-stage win to keep alive hopes of a dream American run in the ⁠global showpiece.

In a dramatic high-tempo game in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, Folarin Balogun scored near halftime but was sent off after the break. Malik Tillman then doubled the ‌lead eight minutes from time with a sumptuous free kick.

It was a physical encounter where luck was not always on the side of the hosts, with Balogun and Christian Pulisic having goals ruled out, and Balogun dismissed for a serious foul on Tarik Muharemovic ⁠that appeared accidental.

The ⁠Americans burst into the game with a barrage of attacks on the Bosnian area, spurred on by the reverberating roars of “U-S-A” by ⁠a partisan crowd that came with high expectations.

The USA delivered with speed and ⁠intensity, with Pulisic back in the ⁠team and determined to make his mark, Balogun a constant threat, and Weston McKennie and Tillman showing good form.

Victory brought an end to ‌USA’s run of 10 consecutive defeats by European opposition, and set up a last-16 tie in Seattle ‌with ‌Belgium, who rallied from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time.