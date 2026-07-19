When, where, and how Spain won the World Cup final against Argentina

Spain are world champions for the second time after Ferran Torres scored the winner against Argentina in extra time.

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Spain are celebrating their second World Cup victory after defeating and dethroning Argentina 1-0 at New York New Jersey Stadium to cap off a brilliant run in international football.

La Roja finally broke the deadlock after dominating Argentina for most of the match in front of 80,000 fans on Sunday.

Here’s more about the moment that saw Spain win the biggest prize in international football.

Torres sinks Argentina

After 105 minutes of trying to break down a stubborn Argentina defence, Spain finally found the breakthrough thanks to Barcelona’s Ferran Torres.

Pedro Porro whipped the ball into the box, finding Nico Williams at the back post. The Athletic Bilbao winger won a header to keep the move alive, nodding the ball back into the penalty area.

Torres was unmarked and smashed the ball into the roof of the net to put Spain ahead.

Fernandez sees red

Spain suffocated Argentina with endless passing moves and plenty of possession.

The pressure finally told when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a blatant foul on Pau Cubarsi.

Fernandez, who was already on a yellow, flew into the challenge and missed the ball completely, sending Cubarsi flying into the air.

Argentina were left to survive extra time with 10 men, but they couldn’t hold on as Torres finally broke their resistance.