‘Spanish style’ wins over New York’s die-hard World Cup fans ahead of final

La Roja’s World Cup success has built a new coalition of loyal and recently converted Spanish fans across New York City.

New York City, United States – Robert Sanfiz has been fielding a slate of late “VIP” requests to attend a World Cup final watch party at the Spanish nonprofit he oversees in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan. He’s already booked to capacity, and is unsure if he can make additional space.

It is a fitting final stretch to a mad-dash six-week tournament that, like those before it, saw the Spanish Benevolent Society and its accompanying restaurant, known collectively as La Nacional, swell nightly with supporters of La Roja.

The 57-year-old credits Spain’s 2010 victory, in part, with helping to revive the organisation, which launched 150 years ago initially to help newly arriving Spanish immigrants launch new lives in the city.

While the neighbourhood’s one-time Spanish enclave has all but disappeared, “we still are there for Spaniards who miss home”, he said.

Sanfiz recounted the tension ahead of the 2010 final against the Netherlands in South Africa, with fans gathering on the street to watch through the window as Spain took its first, and to date only, championship.

The strong and steady performance of Spain’s squad this time around, led by 19-year-old striker Lamine Yamal and the team-first approach of manager Luis de la Fuente, has helped him stay calm.

Still, he plans to stay distracted during the final.

“You know what I do during the game? I just sit out and direct traffic and make sure nobody gets hit,” Sanfiz told Al Jazeera. “I subconsciously do that because my greater stress is the game itself.”

A day before the World Cup final, the Spanish red may not be quite as ubiquitous across New York City as Argentina’s white and blue, but local die-hard fans feel their passion is unmatched.

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On Saturday, many gathered at Midtown’s Mercado Little Spain, a collection of Spanish restaurants launched by Spanish chef Jose Andres, who could be seen among the sea of red.

“I’ve been a lifelong Spain fan, so this is unreal,” said Javier Vriz, 38, who travelled from Chicago and will attend the final in person.

“To be a fan of Spain for that long is to know pain,” he said. “There’s always this feeling that there’s no way it’s going to happen. But they just kept winning.”

“They’ve been really consistent in their vision and in their approach and in their style,” he added, referring to the signature team strategy that favours positional dominance over relying on any one player’s prowess.

“They never wavered from the Spanish style.”

A coalition of new supporters

In the final stretch of the tournament, Spain have also proven a welcoming home for New York City’s World Cup ‘orphans’ – neutral fans whose first or second choice squads had their dreams dashed in earlier knockout rounds.

Their success has helped to build a coalition of new supporters.

Spain’s colonial history has in the past caused friction with supporters of many Latin American teams. But Argentina, with their controversy-laced run, have increasingly become football non-grata to fans from the region.

“A lot of Mexican fans have been hating on Argentina,” said Rolando Sanchez, 26, a resident of the Bronx who had primarily supported the Mexican national team before their round of 16 knockout at the hands of England.

“For me though, it comes down to the players,” Sanchez said. “I wouldn’t mind seeing [Argentina number 10 Lionel] Messi finish on top, but Spain’s players are the future.”

Yamal’s paternal ties to Morocco and the Spanish government’s recognition of Palestinian statehood have also boosted support for the team among Arab enclaves in the city, like Brooklyn’s Little Palestine.

At the same time, support has been particularly prominent among New York City’s West African community, buoyed both by the heritage of Spain’s star players and the large population of Africans in the country.

Yamal’s mother is from Equatorial Guinea. Winger Nico Williams’s parents are from Ghana.

Positive perceptions of Spain have been further boosted by the Spanish government’s rejection of the hardline approach towards African migrants taken by many European countries.

In contrast, Spain has pursued labour integration and legalisation drives for those living in the country without documentation.

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“They give them opportunities. That is so inspiring and so motivating,” said Ousman Saho, 34, who coaches the Bronx-based Huntaz FC, a local club supported by the BAMBA Sports nonprofit, which aims to bring sport to underserved African communities in the city.

Saho, who is originally from The Gambia, would have liked to see his first choice, Senegal, go all the way. But he hopes Spain’s youthful class – which, beyond Yamal, also includes 24-year-old Williams and 21-year-old midfielder Gavi – will get their first taste of international glory.

“I want them to win this one because it’s gonna motivate them,” he said. “Messi has already won every tournament. He has shown he’s the greatest.”

Mamadou Diabate, 36, who coaches the Bronx-based Los Espanoles FC, said he was proud of his homeland, Ivory Coast, and its showing in the group stage. That included stunning Ecuador with a 1-0 victory.

But Spain’s national team has always held a special place for him.

“Spain is one of those teams that lets you look at how beautiful soccer is, how teamwork works,” Diabate said.

“Spain has provided that to the whole world.”