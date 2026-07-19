Key matchups, a clash of styles, Messi magic, a midfield battle and a passing of the torch could be crucial factors in the final.

Reigning European champions Spain face defending world champions Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, with the Copa America holders chasing a fourth star and La Roja hunting a second.

Here are five subplots that could shape the outcome:

Key matchups

Lamine Yamal against Nicolas Tagliafico on Spain’s right flank is likely to be a key duel, with Argentina’s left-back needing to contain a player who has had a slow start to the tournament following an injury but is getting close to reaching his full threat potential.

At the other end, Spanish defenders Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi face the unenviable task of trying to shackle Lionel Messi, a job made harder by his increasing habit of dropping deep to escape markers.

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain’s five-goal top scorer, will do battle with the combative centre-backs Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez.

A clash of styles

The final pits two contrasting footballing philosophies against one another. Spain have built their run through relentless control, conceding just once all tournament while suffocating opponents with possession and a well-drilled counter press that wins the ball back high up the pitch.

Their semifinal dismantling of France, in which Kylian Mbappe barely had a sniff of goal, was the most effective execution of that approach.

Argentina, by contrast, have thrived on chaos and directness, scoring more goals than any other team in the competition while conceding seven.

Their route to the final has included two extra-time epics and a pair of late comebacks, showing the belief of a team that backs itself to find a way to win under the pressure.

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Messi’s magic

Over the closing stretch of the tournament, Messi has shifted from main goal scorer into Argentina’s chief creator, setting up both goals in the semifinal win over England and playing a major role in inspiring the comeback against Egypt in the round of 16.

The question for Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is how to negate Messi and deny him space.

Spain’s compact defensive block and quick pressing are built to close down exactly the pockets Messi revels in, and a repeat of their France performance would mean starving him of the ball before he can do any damage.

Argentina, in turn, may look to draw Spain’s press higher to open space in behind for Argentina’s pacy attackers and wingers.

Battle of the midfield

Few duels matter more than the one in the middle of the pitch, where Rodri, Spain’s former Ballon d’Or-winning anchor, will be tasked with disrupting the platform Argentina build through Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. Rodri’s ability to break up play and recycle possession quickly has been central to Spain conceding just once all tournament.

Fernandez has been Argentina’s most incisive presence off the ball in the final third, drawn to the pockets Messi vacates, while Mac Allister adds a goal threat, alongside the defensive steel of Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes. Their physicality contrasts with the technical control of Spain’s Rodri and Fabian Ruiz.

Generational passing of the torch

Sunday’s final carries symbolism beyond the scoreline, with 39-year-old Messi facing 19-year-old Yamal in their first meeting on the international stage, two players linked since a childhood photograph of Messi holding a baby Yamal went viral.

A Spain win would complete a changing of the guard, with Yamal succeeding Messi as the sport’s leading star.

Yamal’s tournament has been a story of gradual recovery rather than instant brilliance. Managing a hamstring issue that disrupted his preparation, he scored just one goal through the group stage before growing into better form in the knockouts, winning the penalty that unlocked France in the semifinal and becoming Spain’s most dangerous outlet.

Should Spain lift the trophy, the final will be remembered as much for that passing of the torch as for the result itself.