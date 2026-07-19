Former player predictions as the European and South American champions clash in a World Cup final for the first time.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is not far away, and the predictions are coming in thick and fast.

Spain, the reigning European champions, are eyeing their second World Cup title, 16 years on from their maiden triumph in South Africa. But standing in their way are holders Argentina, the South American giants aiming to become just the third country to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

Stats provider Opta predicts Spain as the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup, with a 59.56 percent probability of lifting the trophy in New Jersey. La Roja are also the picks of several former players and pundits.

Former England striker Michael Owen said world number two Spain are the “deserved” winners of the tournament.

“Spain haven’t got the greatest individual players, I think France probably have … but Spain as a team are everything England are not – they are brave, courageous with the ball,” Owen told The Straits Times.

“Spain are just a great team that pass the ball confidently and play amazing football as a collective.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the ex-Barcelona and Manchester United striker who represented Sweden at two World Cups, expects Spain to dominate the final, which comes two years on from their Euro 2024 triumph.

Spain handled France very good [in the semifinals]. I believe they can handle this Argentina,” Zlatan, now a pundit on US broadcaster Fox Sports, said.

“Argentina is not a counterattacking team. Spain are going to do their thing. They’re going to play collectively … I believe Spain are going to dominate that game.”

Spain were also John Terry’s favourites for glory, with the former England captain saying on the Sports Uncensored show that Luis de la Fuente’s side have “got too much for Argentina”.

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Former goalkeeper Iker Casillas, the Spain captain during their maiden World Cup triumph in 2010, expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to bring home a second, sharing a picture of another star halfway stitched on the top of their badge.

A star represents every World Cup a team has won.

[Translation: And why not?]

While a lot of the consensus centred around a Spain win, some think Argentina have a chance, even if it is slim.

Alan Shearer, one of England’s greatest strikers of all time, backed the reigning champions, saying on The Rest is Football podcast, “If there’s one team that can do it in terms of stopping them [Spain], it’s Argentina because of their mentality and togetherness.

“They have been down so many times and in trouble, and somehow managed to get a win. That’s what you’ve got to admire about them.

“When you’ve got a genius in your side,” he added, referring to Messi, “you’ve always got a chance.”

But how can Argentina beat favourites Spain in the title clash?

English football pundit Micah Richards thinks the answer to that is low-block transition – the strategy of teams sitting back closest to their goal and, after winning possession, rapidly shifting from a compact defensive shape into an offensive counterattack.

“Get the ball to Messi, whereas [Julian] Alvarez or [Lautaro] Martinez just make it horrible, make it how they did with England,” he added.

“I think Argentina need to stay in the game as they did against England and turn it on when they see a shift in momentum.”

Meanwhile, another of England’s greats, Gary Lineker, stuck with his pretournament pick, Spain, but added that Argentina are “so gritty”, making the predictions a very tough choice.

“You cannot go against that little fella [Messi]. He’s so great; it’s going to be really, really close. It’s genuinely 50-50.”

Unlike others, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani refused to pick a side.

“Everyone I root for has lost,” he said, with a laugh. “So I feel like whoever I say is going to lose at this point.

“I’m gonna say the classic politician’s answer – I’m excited for a good game.”