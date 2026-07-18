FIFA World Cup: Spain vs Argentina – What to know ahead of the final

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi meet in a clash of generations in Sunday’s blockbuster Spain vs Argentina World Cup final in New York.

Title-holders Argentina face challengers Spain in a star-studded 2026 FIFA World Cup final, as the 39-day spectacle prepares for its closing act.

Sunday’s showdown in New Jersey will stage a unique battle, pitting the tournament’s best attack against the best defence – Argentina have scored the most goals (19); Spain have conceded the fewest (one).

The final also brings together the champions of South America and Europe at the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

And, to make things more special, it marks a clash of generations: Spain’s 19-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal facing his childhood hero, Argentina’s 39-year-old Lionel Messi.

Here’s all to know about Spain vs Argentina:

What is the winner prediction for Spain vs Argentina?

The Opta supercomputer predicts Spain have a 59.46 percent chance of winning the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina have a 40.54 percent probability of retaining the title they won in 2022.

Where will the World Cup final be played?

The World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, home to two National Football League (NFL) teams: the New York Giants and the New York Jets. For the FIFA World Cup, the venue has temporarily been rebadged as New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Built in 2010, this huge multipurpose stadium holds up to 82,500 spectators for football matches. The venue also hosted the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final and both semifinals.

Spain vs Argentina: Head-to-head

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Matches: 16

Spain wins: 6

Argentina wins: 6

Draws: 2

Spain vs Argentina: Last 5 matches

(All friendlies)

Spain 6-1 Argentina (March 2018)

6-1 Argentina (March 2018) Argentina 4-1 Spain (September 2010)

4-1 Spain (September 2010) Spain 2-1 Argentina (November 2009)

2-1 Argentina (November 2009) Spain 2-1 Argentina (11 October 2006)

2-1 Argentina (11 October 2006) Spain 0-2 Argentina (November 1999)

Have Spain and Argentina ever played at the World Cup?

Yes, but just once.

They met in a group match at the 1966 World Cup in England, with Argentina beating Spain 2-1.

Spain were knocked out in the group stage of that tournament, while Argentina bowed out in the quarterfinals.

Spain and Argentina: Trophies

Spain have won the World Cup once, in 2010, while Argentina are three-time winners: 1978, 1986 and 2022.

At the continental level, Spain are record four-time European champions (1964, 2008, 2012 and 2024), while Argentina are record 16-time winners of South America, with their latest Copa America title coming in 2024.

Who are Spain’s key players?

Mikel Oyarzabal has been Spain’s top scorer at this World Cup with five goals, including one in their semifinal win over France. Rodri has been a vital presence in Spain’s midfield, completing the most passes (648) in the tournament.

Teen sensation Yamal, playing in the tournament after an injury, has not shown his usual magic yet, but is always a threat on the right wing.

Who are Argentina’s key players?

Messi is the outright hero of the team, leading by eight goals and four assists, which also makes him the frontrunner for the Golden Boot.

Messi scored in every match up until the round of 16, and his assists set them up for success in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Lautaro Martinez (three goals) and Enzo Fernandez (two) have also played a role in Argentina’s attacking masterclass.

What have the players or coaches said?

Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s head coach: “I believe that both Spain and Argentina will have a game plan where talent and good football will rule over everything else.”

Rodri, Spain’s captain: “This team and this ⁠generation were going to make a name for themselves… and now reaching the final of a World Cup. So we’re pleased with the journey the team has taken, but we’re not stopping there; our ambition goes much further.”

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s head coach: “It fills me with pride because he [Messi] is the best player in the history of football. To have been able to get to a final in the way that he has in this moment, at the age of 39, I think it is incredible.”

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Emi Martinez, Argentina’s goalkeeper: “Honestly, sometimes I cry to myself thinking about what we have achieved. I am just trying to enjoy the moment. Because sometimes, as footballers, you don’t really realise where you are in your career. My message to my teammates is that they should enjoy this moment, prepare with a smile on our faces. This is something we will remember forever.”

What happens if the final match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.